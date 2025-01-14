“You deserve this seat”: NASCAR fans stoked with Anthony Alfredo’s new 2025 Xfinity Series ride with Young’s Motorsports

Anthony Alfredo will have a new home in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Young’s Motorsports in the 2025 season, starting with the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. On Tuesday (January 14), Young’s Motorsports announced that Alfredo will drive the #42 Chevrolet Camaro with a primary sponsorship from Dude Wipes and Randco Industries.

Andrew Abbott will serve as the crew chief of Alfredo throughout the entire 33-race Xfinity Series schedule.

After Anthony Alfredo announced his full-time 2025 Xfinity ride with Young’s Motorsports on X, fans took to social media platforms to voice their opinions. There were mostly positive reactions.

Several fans congratulated him, saying he deserved to be in Young’s #42 entry. While some wished him the best of luck for starting a new chapter of his career. One fan wrote:

“Congratulations on the ride with Young’s Motorsport. You deserve this seat. Best of luck in 2025.”

“Let’s see what he can do with his new ride.” another fan wrote.

“HE’S BAAAAAACK!!!!! LFG!!!!!”a third fan commented.

“I feel like my heavy investment in using @DUDEwipes helped make this happen. Let’s go #FastPasta” another user added.

“Congratulations! Nothing better for @DUDEwipes than 4 #2's!” a fifth user wrote.

“Congrats, Anthony, good luck this year!” commented another fan.

Last year, driving the #5 Chevy for Our Motorsports, Alfredo finished 15th in the Xfinity Series standings, tallying two top-fives and seven top-10 finishes.

Anthony Alfredo makes his feelings known about joining hands with Young’s Motorsports

The 25-year-old Ridgefield, Connecticut, native is heading into his fifth full-time Xfinity Series season. He is grateful to Young’s Motorsports for giving him the opportunity and is excited to achieve success together with team principal Tyler Young in 2025.

In a team release, Alfredo said (via NASCAR.com):

“I am very excited to join the Young’s Motorsports team this season. I certainly respect what Tyler and his team are building. It’s clear they are determined to become a serious contender in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and I look forward to being a part of that. I am grateful for the opportunity and am ready to make the most of it.”

Anthony Alfredo has made 118 starts in the Xfinity Series in the last four years and earned five top-five finishes, 22 top-10 finishes, and a pole. He will look to win his first NASCAR race with his new team in the upcoming season.

In addition to his full-time Xfinity Series ride, Anthony Alfredo will attempt to qualify for the 2025 Daytona 500 for Beard Motorsports.

