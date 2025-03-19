"You are the most deserving winner out there": When Julia Piquet expressed pride in Daniel Suarez becoming the first Mexican Cup Series winner

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez's wife Julia Piquet once wrote a heartfelt note for her husband when he secured his first victory in the Cup Series. Suarez's first victory also historically cemented him as the first Mexican driver to win a race in NASCAR's premier division.

Ad

Julia Piquet, daughter of three-time Formula One champion Nelson Piquet, began dating Daniel Suarez in 2019. After nearly two years together, they got engaged and later married on July 30, 2024. Their wedding, held in Brazil during NASCAR’s Olympic break, was attended by family, friends and motorsports personalities.

Suarez's first victory came in the 2022 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Following this, the Mexican driver's wife penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, congratulating her 'most deserving' husband. She captioned the post:

Ad

Trending

My heart!!!! 🏆🍀❤️ I have seen you in the lowest of lows and am privileged to see you in the highest of highs! You are the most deserving winner out there! Hard work pays off and you are the hardest working person I know 🇲🇽 NASCAR CUP WINNER 🥇 First Mexican winner in the cup series!!!!!

Ad

Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, has six wins across NASCAR’s top three divisions. His 2025 Cup Series campaign started slower than expected. He showed promise at COTA before an incident with teammate Connor Zilisch ended his race early.

However, Suarez nearly captured his first win of the season at Las Vegas, finishing second to Wood Brothers Racing’s Josh Berry, who coincidentally achieved his first Cup Series victory last Sunday.

Ad

"That’s why we lost the race": Daniel Suarez gets candid on Las Vegas heartbreak against Josh Berry

Daniel Suarez started the Pennzoil 400 from P23 after a disappointing performance in the qualifying run. However, despite starting the race from a disadvantage, Trackhouse's #99 driver navigated his way through the packed field and found himself going head-to-head with Wood Brothers Racing's new driver Josh Berry.

Ad

After a hard-fought battle, Suarez nearly secured his first victory of the season. Following the end of the race, the 33-year-old Mexican reflected on what went wrong in the race. He said (via NASCAR):

"We did everything right. Our car was fast. We just struggle a little bit in the short run. I mention to my crew chief just a little bit ago, before the last run, I told him, Hey, we want to be up front, I need a little bit better short run. I am having too much contact in one and two. Unfortunately, I feel like that’s why we lost the race, just a little bit too much contact. I mean, I almost wrecked in one and two."

Ad

Meanwhile, the Cup Series is set to return to Homestead-Miami for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on March 23 at 3:00 PM Eastern time. Catch the race live exclusively on FOX Sports 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback