"You don’t know when your last win is": Joey Logano reacts to surpassing Brad Keselowski and equaling 'a legend' after Texas 

After his win at Texas, Joey Logano opened up on rising up the ranks in NASCAR history. The 3x Cup champion registered the 37th win of his Cup career which put him above his former teammate.

During a post-race press conference at Texas, a journalist remarked to Logano that his 37th win sees him go over Brad Keselowski (36) and tie Bobby Issac in 23rd place.

It's worth mentioning that Logano's win on Sunday means that he's one of the five active drivers in the top 30 list of most NASCAR wins of all time. The two drivers above Logano in this list are Denny Hamlin (56) and Kyle Busch (63).

At Texas, Joey Logano was asked what he feels about rising up through the record book and how it feels to break the tie with Keselowski. He remarked how he and Keselowski came in at the same time as he credited his former teammate to be a big part in him joining Team Penske.

"It’s really cool. I respect Brad as a driver a lot. Even more so as a person more than anything. So I consider him a great friend of mine. I don’t think there’s many people I trust as much as I do in Brad.

It’s cool that we go out there and race with each other still, and we’re able to separate what we do on the racetrack and what our families are like," Joey Logano said. [14:20]

Logano revealed that it was Keselowski who suggested his name to Roger Penske, something for which he said he owes a lot to Keselowski for. Further sharing his thoughts on equalling Bobby Isaac, Logano deemed him 'a legend' of NASCAR, claiming that it is neat to keep rising in the record books. Having said that, he admitted that he doesn't look at it often.

"You don’t know when your last win is or those type of things, but yeah, it’s neat to rack them up. I always say there’s more important things than just racking wins up," Joey Logano said.

Logano added that one has to do something in order to make an impact in other people's lives, for which he finds winning helps in.

Joey Logano headed into Texas with a mindset of building momentum

During the post-race press conference, a journalist asked Joey Logano what winning a race after having a capable car but 'nothing happening' means to him. Logano revealed that heading into the race, he demanded 'a solid one' out of himself to build momentum.

He claimed he paid the price from last week in qualifying by going out early and ending up with a bad pit stall as he elaborated:

"I just have to get some momentum going. Just got to top 10, top 5 and start clicking those off, getting some points. I need that. Then just found ourselves in position to win. Glad we capitalized on that. The goal was to get some momentum rolling." [8:10]

Logano added that he intended to get the 'juices flowing again', which turned out well for him as he ended up with the 37th win of his career and the first of 2025.

