“You should not be driving the 3” - NASCAR fans react as Austin Dillon crashes with Tyler Reddick at Pocono

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon was involved in a heated battle on and off track with Tyler Reddick during Sunday's (July 23) HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono. After being wrecked out of the race, Dillon expressed his frustration with Reddick in a controversial manner that caught the attention of the NASCAR fans.

The incident took place when Dillon and Reddick were battling for 10th place in the final stage of the race. During the 106th lap of the race, the two drivers were joined by Brad Keselowski as they went three wide battling for position. The #3 RCR driver was sandwiched in the middle with Reddick on the inside and Keselowski on the outside.

Contact between Reddick and Dillon sent the latter spinning toward the outside wall, as he crashed into the barriers. The #3 Chevy driver lost his chances of winning the race as he was effectively wrecked out of the race by Reddick.

After emerging unharmed from the car, Austin Dillon expressed his anger over the incident by hurling his helmet toward Reddick's #45 23XI Racing Toyota, during the caution period. Although he missed his target, his actions garnered criticism from NASCAR fans for his impulsive actions.

The incident was the major highlight of the race and caught the attention of the spectators and drivers. Many argued that Richard Childress's grandson had to change his number to protect the legacy of the car, which Dale Earnhardt once drove.

Here are a few reactions following Dillon's outburst in Sunday's race.

Austin Dillon's helmet throw reminded many of a similar incident that occurred a decade ago between Tony Stewart and Matt Kenseth.

Austin Dillon’s makes no sense since it was his fault. He came down into Tyler Reddick’s line.

Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick give their perspective on the incident at Pocono

Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick had contrasting opinions on who was to blame for the Lap 106 incident. While Dillon argued that it was the #45 driver's mistake, Reddick put it down to a racing incident.

Exiting the infield care center, Austin Dillon explained his view on the incident.

"I thought I was doing the right thing just going into the middle lane of the track," Dillon "I wasn’t on the bottom lane. I was going to hold the middle. He drove up into me from the bottom lane," he was quoted saying by Autoweek.

"I’m pissed about it because from my perspective I couldn’t see him. I know I was three wide, but my left front was in front of him. So, I didn’t come down egregiously," he added.

Reddick who went on finish runner-up behind race winner Denny Hamlin, claimed that his move wasn't intentional.

"We were three wide, trying to make it into the corner," Reddick said. "I had one approach, and he had another and unfortunately, we made contact."

"I knew we didn’t have a lot of room, but I definitely wasn’t trying to squeeze him or run him up the race track or anything like that. By the time I realized he was coming down the race track, I tried to get to the brake, but it was too late, and contact was made," he added.