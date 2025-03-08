“You either are all in or you're all out”: $90M worth Tony Stewart sends crystal clear message on son Dominic’s potential racing future 

Former NASCAR driver Tony Stewart sat down for an interview with infamous American radio personality and host of the Bubba Radio Network, Bubba Clem, better known as Bubba The Love Sponge. The 53-year-old came out and shared his clear opinion about a possible racing future for his son, Dominic.

Bubba Clem uploaded a video on social media platform X where Tony Stewart detailed the racing plans for his newborn. The host questioned the direction that Stewart's son might want to take once he is 3-4 years old and asked whether it would be midgets, karts, or any other discipline.

Tony Stewart mentioned how he's already had a conversation with her wife, Leah Pruett, regarding the same, and highlighted the multitude of disciplines and opportunities available for youngsters these days, suggesting it would be impossible for Dominic to compete in all, hence the youngster would have to pick and choose his own path.

“Leah and myself both agree that we just want to let him choose his own path. Do we feel like he's going to end up in some form of motorsports? Yeah, it's really hard to believe with a professional race car driving father and mother, that's not going to be a path they want to go,” said Tony Stewart

“But the thing that you know, as a driver as well, with the amount of time you drove sprint cars, racing is not a sport you can do half a** or do 80%. I mean, you either are all in or you're all out. And it's honestly that way with anything you do. We want him to pick his own path,” he added.

Tony Stewart is a former NASCAR driver and team owner who recently dissolved his team, Stewart-Haas Racing, after the 2024 NASCAR season. The 53-year-old continues to race in the NHRA. His wife, Leah Pruett, is also a NHRA racer who races for her husband's team. The two were blessed with a baby boy last year in November.

Tony Stewart’s wife on birth-giving experience amid the NHRA World Finals

The NHRA World Finals took place from November 14 to 17. Tony Stewart’s son was born on the same day as the race day at the world finals, i.e., November 17. However, Stewart was able to fly between the track and hospital and managed to witness the birth of his son, as well as participate in the NHRA World finals.

Stewart's wife, Leah Pruett, detailed the experience in an Instagram post as she posted the first family picture with Dominic. The caption read,

“Eventful World Finals wknd for the Stewart Household to say the least. At 4:43am Raceday morning we welcomed our baby boy Dominic James Stewart (Dom) into this world!”

“My hope was to have our baby in a time frame that Tony could be there for, (not before or after), AND for the Top Fuel team to get both runs in Ultimately it's was God's will of how it all went down, and we couldn't be more grateful," she added.

Leah Pruett shared her plans and mentioned that she will be returning to the track in the future.

