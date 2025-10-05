“You expect more contact, more chaos”: Kyle Busch warns of “desperation moves” as he breaks down Charlotte ROVAL survival strategy 

Ahead of the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 race, Kyle Busch sent out clear warning signs to drivers and fans about what to expect at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The No.8 Chevy driver believes the playoff drivers will fight for a spot as they stand in the make-or-break situation, this Sunday (October 5).

While Busch has once again missed out on the post-season run for a chance at another title, he acknowledged the adversities the Roval might bring. From avoiding the chaos that the bubble drivers might bring to the braking zones which can become a key aspect to succeeding at this 2.32-mile-long track.

In a recent media interaction, Busch acknowledged and warned of the chaotic nature of this Round of 12 race. He said (via Speedway Media):

“I think you expect more contact, more chaos, and more desperation moves at times. I also think there are some payback opportunities where guys will dump guys if they know they’re in a make it or break it situation and they’re on the bubble. That is always kind of on the table as well at the ROVAL. It would be nice to just stay out of that.”

Busch, the two-time NASCAR champion, has managed three top-fives in his last five appearances at the Charlotte track. As he gears up for the 32nd race of the season, the 40-year-old is poised to play the spoiler with the immense experience he brings to the Cup Series grid in North Carolina.

In the same media availability, he also broke down the key points that can help him survive and have a good run in Charlotte.

"The key to running well at the ROVAL is just staying out of trouble and trying to keep your momentum rolling all the way around the racetrack, said Kyle Busch. "There are some big braking zones where you can really attack and get a lot of slowing down done in a quick period of time but the infield section has such little grip and is so bumpy that you’re just trying to control the slip and not go too fast and crash. It’s about tiptoeing as much as you can with carrying the right amount of roll speed."

"We're not getting the results": Kyle Busch addresses the mid-season shake-up inside his No. 8 RCR team

NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch is currently winless in the last two seasons with Richard Childress Racing. The active winning driver is struggling to chalk up noteworthy performance in his underwhelming run, and the departure of Randall Burnett has added fuel to the fire.

This past week, RCR confirmed its intention to part ways with Busch's crew chief, Burnett, and bring Andy Street to the Chevy roster to serve as the interim.

On account of the crew chief change, Kyle Busch claimed the change was necessary. He said (via NASCAR.com):

"Obviously, I mean, we’re not getting the results, right? [...] Results (are) what matters. We’re in a performance-based business and not getting the results. It’s got to fall back on someone, and they re-signed me for another year. So that kind of gave me the notion of they’ve got my back. And we needed to find a change somewhere."

The new crew chief-driver duo starts their journey beginning with the Round of 12 Charlotte race and continuing up until the season finale. But RCR hasn't confirmed any plans for Kyle Busch and Andy Street for the 2026 NASCAR season.

