"You don't have to be that fit" - Danica Patrick compares driving in NASCAR to running a marathon

In NASCAR, it’s not as easy as getting into a car and going as fast as you can. In any sport, regardless of whether it’s indoor or outdoor, it’s believed that the first priority for athletes is to keep their bodies extremely fit. Drivers need to train so that they can be in better shape to perform to their best.

Former driver and Indy Japan 300 winner Danica Patrick, however, feels that physical fitness is not really necessary when it comes to NASCAR.

Comparing driving in NASCAR to running a marathon, Patrick said:

“You don’t have to be that fit. Especially in NASCAR, there are some drivers you look at and think that they probably don’t work out that much. Physical fitness is important but then you got guys like Tony Stewart and Ryan Newman and they do just fine. It’s like running a marathon, with an elevated heart rate. The focus comes from practice, but the stamina and hydration is critical. Repetition with the muscles. A general amount of flexibility and some endurance is good. You get conditioned by doing the actual job itself. I am more fit than I need to be to do the job.”

Why did NASCAR fans get angry at Danica Patrick this week?

Danica Patrick has retired from the racing scene and is currently trying her hand at commentary. On Sunday, she appeared in a booth in Phoenix, offering her unique style of commentary. Her commentary, however, suddenly saw a massive U-turn when she constantly compared it to IndyCar, and went quite repetitive. This is the only thing fans didn’t like and got upset with her.

Matthew Burroughs @MJBurroughs FINALLY Clint Bowyer politely (in his way) tells Danica Patrick that this isn’t IndyCar. #NASCAR FINALLY Clint Bowyer politely (in his way) tells Danica Patrick that this isn’t IndyCar. #NASCAR

She is, however, a very good commentator and can be very insightful. Hopefully, she will get another chance in the booth with Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer to justify herself.

In the history of IndyCar racing, Patrick is the most successful female driver, and her victory in the 2008 Indy Japan 300 is her only win in an IndyCar Series race.

Edited by Anurag C