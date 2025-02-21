“You have the flag”; Jeb Burton gives words of encouragement for “winner” Parker Kligerman’s ‘hardest week’ after Daytona

NASCAR driver Jeb Burton shared his support for Parker Kligerman after the Henderson Motorsports driver's appeal regarding his Daytona disqualification was denied.

Kligerman, who competes part-time in the Truck Series, won the season opening Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway last week, February 14. However, NASCAR disqualified the No. 75 truck during post-race inspection as it failed to meet the height requirements. Corey Heim was named the winner instead.

Burton replied to a social media post by Kligerman after officials rejected his plea to reverse the disqualification on Thursday.

"You have the flag, that’s all that matters. 💪🏻👊🏻 Winner," Burton wrote.

The appeal panel cited Rule 10.5.2.4. stating the rear end of Henderson Motorsports' No. 75 truck was lower than the allowed limit. The disqualification, which cannot be appealed again, moved Kligerman to the final position in the race standings, 36th. Kligerman explained the situation on X.

"Thank you all for the support. This has been one of the hardest weeks of my racing life. I worked with the team 24/7 on the appeal since Saturday night. The truck raced legal. And won legal. Due to an unfortunate circumstance in tech, it was measured at an improper height that made the rear low by 1/8 inch on the LR and 1/4 inch on the RR," Kligerman wrote.

"I will go into full details with my buddy @landoncassill on @themoneylap podcast next week. I still have the checkered flag."

Parker Kligerman also works as a TV analyst and pit reporter and hosts the "The Money Lap" podcast with Landon Cassill. He broadcasts for the NASCAR Cup Series on NBC and Xfinity Series on the CW.

"Biggest win of my life" - Parker Kligerman on missed Daytona title

Parker Kligerman retired from full-time racing after two years in the Xfinity Series with Big Machine Racing. He has 53 top-10 finishes and one pole position in the series over 10 years.

Kligerman called the Daytona win his biggest ever in a previous post on X before his team lost the Truck Series race appeal and wrote:

"Biggest win of my life. Thank you all for the wonderful messages. Over 700 texts. I will not be commenting any further until we are able to present what I believe is a very, very valid case. Until then, I’m fully focused on my job with @TheCW_Sports and @NASCAR_Xfinity because the drivers and teams deserve the full focus on the massive stage ahead of them."

Parker Kligerman has also raced in 30 Cup Series races with his best finish being 15th in the 2019 Daytona 500.

