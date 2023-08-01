“You have to give a tip of the hat to Brad Keselowski”: Kyle Petty sings praise of RFK Racing Co-owner

Former NASCAR driver and NBC commentator, Kyle Petty has praised Brad Keselowski for having a major impact on RFK Racing.

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing or otherwise known as RFK Racing dominated the race at Richmond last weekend where Chris Buescher emerged victorious. Buescher and Keselowski together led the most laps at Richmond last weekend. They led a total of 190 laps of which Buescher lead 88 of those laps.

Former NASCAR driver and NBC commentator, Kyle Petty appreciated RFK Racing and Brad Keselowski for their performance this weekend. During NASCAR Gas and Go debriefing, he said:

"Those guys deserve the win. They were the fastest car, once we got to the midway point. So that's the tip of the hat for RFK racing and along with that you have to the tip of the hat to Brad Keselowski. What an incredible job he has done since become the part owner over there., leading that team and pointing them in that direction"

Keselowski, who is also a part time owner of the team, finished sixth on Sunday's Cook Out 400 race after a small mistake in the pit stop. With 115 laps left, he made a clumsy turn into his pit during a green-flag stop, costing just enough time for his teammate Buescher to overtake him with less than 100 laps to go.

Brad Keselowski reflects on Richmond after finishing sixth

It's a hard pill to swallow when with RFK continuing to develop while Keselowski has yet to discover Victory Lane. He also led in Atlanta earlier this year until being overtaken by Joey Logano on the penultimate lap.

Last time we saw Keselowski in the victory lane was in April 2021, Talladgeda. Even though RFK has won twice, both with Chris Buescher, Keselowski is yet to lift a winners trophy with RFK Racing.

"I mean, obviously I want to win the race as a driver, that's super important to me." He said during the post-race interview.

He admitted that the team would've loved a 1-2 fished but his messy pit stop costed him a second place finish. He strongly believes that RFK is slowing progressing to more wins and strong finishes.