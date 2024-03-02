“You hope the student never outdoes the teacher”: Kyle Busch on ‘trading secrets’ to Cup drivers Bubba Wallace, William Byron, and more

Spire Motorsports Truck Series driver Kyle Busch reflected on the moment a peer outshines the mentor, as he brought Cup drivers into the limelight.

The third NASCAR Truck Series run of the season flagged off on March 1, 9.00 PM ET. A total of 134 laps are underway for the stock cars to complete, totaling 201 miles of high-octane rivalry on the asphalt. Raja Caruth was the polesitter in the qualifying, clocking the fastest speed of 177.043 mph.

Nevertheless, shortly after his qualifying stint at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, finishing at P4, Kyle Busch opened up about his "unique role as a mentor," as questioned by Fox reporter Amanda Busick. The 65x Truck Series winner reflected upon the two sides of being a mentor.

NASCAR writer Kyle Dalton shared the Spire Motorsports driver's reply on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Kids are in session right now. It's fun it's good, you kind of speed up their learning curve obviously and that's the benefit of me being in the Truck Series and being able to race these things and have a feel for what they're feeling and understanding all of that."

Kyle Busch added:

"But at the same front, you're going to reveal some of your secrets, what's made you successful so you just hope that the student never outdoes the teacher but when they get to Cup, that happens a lot more now. The William Byrons or the Bubbas [Wallace] or the Christopher Bells that have beat me over there."

Kyle Busch unravels Richard Childress Racing owner's major move post a dismal Daytona 500 outing

The season-opener race at the Daytona International Speedway ended on a saddening note for the RCR driver. Despite being at higher odds of clinching a podium finish, a pit stop mishap sent him back on the 2.5-mile oval with a loose wheel.

Although the blunder didn't attract any penalty, the team owner was infuriated and subsequently criticized the pit crew for their subpar performance.

Following the Great American Race fiasco, Richard Childress revised the personnel for the next Cup Series race. As a result, Kyle Busch secured the P3 spot with a slim defeat by 0.007 seconds at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Post his enthralling 260-mile run, the #8 Chevrolet driver dissected how the past weeks went and the inputs received from the RCR owner. He told NBC Sports:

"Trust me, they’ve heard it, not from me, but from Richard (Childress), week in and week out. Their ears are bleeding, but I know they’re trying and I know they’re working hard.”

Busch then shed light on how geographical factors have limited the procurement of a pit crew member:

"It’s really hard to recruit and get guys. Especially with where RCR is based and where they’re at. It’s a long drive to get up to Welcome to pit-stop practice sometimes three and four times a week, whatever it might be."