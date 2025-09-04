“You hurt people there”: Jimmie Johnson slams NASCAR’s decision to move All-Star race to Dover

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson recently sat down with Marty Smith for an episode of his Never Settle podcast on X. During the podcast, the duo shared their thoughts on the 2026 Cup Series schedule and called out the governing body for altering the All-Star race venue.Last month, the stock car association announced the Cup Series schedule for the upcoming season with two major tweaks. NASCAR will offer two off-weeks to the drivers with a change to the All-Star race venue from North Wilkesboro Speedway to Dover Motor Speedway.Following that, Jimmie Johnson expressed his views on the same and called out the racing organization on their decision. Johnson said the race's low attendance makes moving it to Dover a bad idea. He further raised concerns about drivers' safety at the track and stated (via X):&quot;Attendance has been down. The driver experience on that track is top-shelf, like, every driver loves that place. I think in an All-Star race, you want to put the drivers in a position to rough each other up. I mean, there's a million on the line; it should be five. A million dollars was a lot of money, and money—that's the point I'm trying to make. I mean, it's worth the investment for somebody somewhere.&quot; [00:15 onwards]&quot;And you need to track that somebody will crash the guy in front of him for $5 million. &quot;It's not Dover; I mean, they've hurt people,&quot; he added.Despite being an 11-time race winner at Dover Motor Speedway, Jimmie Johnson raised his concerns about the change of venue for the All-Star race. Additionally, Kyle Busch is the current Cup Series driver with most wins at the track, with three wins there. Notably, the 2026 NASCAR All-Star race at Dover is scheduled for July 19, 2026.&quot;I didn't clean Maury out&quot;: Jimmie Johnson on the claims of 'cleaning out' Legacy Motor Club's co-ownerEarlier this season, in Feburary 2025, former Hendrick Motorsports driver Jimmie Johnson was featured in an interview with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass. During the interview, the former Cup Series champion denied all the claims about forcing LMC's co-owner, Maury Gallagher, out of the team.After Kingthead Capital Management LLC was introduced as a minor investor, Johnson held the majority of the stakes. Reflecting on the same, Johnson denied all the allegations of pushing Gallagher out and told Bob Pockrass (via X):&quot;It might look that way, but, well, I guess maybe I'm reacting to cleaning house because it wasn't. I didn't clean Maury out.&quot;&quot;That's been tough, and went through a lot of that during the course of the season. I was really surprised when I spoke to Maury towards the end of last year that he was just in a different place in life and didn't want so much the day-to-day and wanted to give me that opportunity. And he just wants to come and eat a hot dog and hang out and have his headphones.&quot;Jimmie Johnson's team features two rides in the Cup Series. John Hunter Nemechek pilots the #42 Toyota Camry XSE, while his teammate Erik Jones drives the #43 Toyota Camry XSE. Additionally, the team is involved in a lawsuit with Rick Ware Racing over a charter deal.