“You ignore all these warnings”: NASCAR’s Greg Biffle delivers his verdict on horrifying DC plane crash tragedy 

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle shared his take on the mid-air collision between the American Airlines regional jet and the US Army Black Hawk helicopter that claimed 67 lives. Biffle explained the warning system and why one tends to "ignore" the warnings.

An American Airlines regional jet collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter mid-air as it was landing at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. The main reason behind the collision remains unclear as the investigation is still ongoing. It was earlier confirmed that there were no survivors in the incident.

Greg Biffle, who has experience in flying, recently discussed the warning system that flights are equipped with. He claimed that one tends to avoid traffic collision warnings when they are in close proximity to landing. He further explained that it is similar to when a person parks their car, ignoring the parking sensor because they get a clear visual of the parking space.

Trending

"But here's one thing I skipped over about the traffic collision avoidance. So it's like when you're in close proximity, you almost ignore all these warnings, which doesn't make any sense," Greg Biffle said. "But think of it as when you're parking your car and the thing's dinging and beeping, and you're like, I see the wall right there. I can see it. You think that's what it's talking about."

Expand Tweet

According to recent reports, the authorities recovered the 'black box' from both the airplane and the helicopter, which would help in further investigation of the incident.

Greg Biffle confirms his presence at the 2025 Daytona 500 in "one way or another"

NASCAR introduced the Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) in the 2025 season which allows "world-class" drivers to participate as a 41st competitor in certain races, including the Daytona 500.

Many drivers, including Greg Biffle, have expressed their interest in participating in the race through OEP. He said he is attempting to get into the 2025 Daytona 500.

"I'm talking to some different guys about it, and we'll see if something transpires. Who doesn't want to run the Great American Race? It's the greatest thing ever, and I'd love to do it one more time, a few more times maybe." [2:14 onwards]

He further stated that he would be present on the track in any way, either as a driver or a spectator.

"I'll be there one way or another, whether as a spectator or holding on the wheel. So I'll be down there. I love that time of the year in Daytona," Biffle added [3:35 onwards].

Greg Biffle last participated in the Daytona 500 in 2022 with the NY Racing Team. This was after a six-year absence from the race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback