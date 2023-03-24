“You just destroyed a half-million dollar car”: Brad Keselowski opens up about driver’s ‘stupidity’ and wrecking each other

NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski is baffled by the sloppy state of racing in the premier stock car series. Keselowski is perplexed by the gung-ho attitude of the current-gen drivers, who are willing to risk it all for minimal rewards.

Keselowski doesn't understand the mentality of many racers who are willing to wreck their cars trying to pull off a stupid move. According to Keselwoski, there would be fewer cautions and wreckage if drivers were more patient.

He said:

"It’s a crazy thing to me because I am watching drivers right now who are incredibly fast and in very good cars and they are just wrecking the hell out of them, and it’s like ‘Dude, you don’t have to do that."

He continued:

"I see guys now wrecking each other for 20th and you get out of the car and everyone is praising it as ‘good, hard racing’ and I’m sorry, but no, that’s just stupidity. You just destroyed a half-million dollar car going for 20th. That does not make any sense at all."

The NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas has attracted many drivers from other categories of racing. Former F1 champions Jenson Button, Kimi Raikkonen, Indycar driver Conor Daly and Sports Car champion Jordan Taylor are part of the entry list for the weekend.

Not only do the aforementioned drivers have to hustle their next-gen cars, but they also go wheel-to-wheel with Cup Series drivers.

Brad Keselowski believes that the guest entrants will receive a rough treatment on Sunday (March 26). The #6 Ford Mustang drivers opined that these drivers will be 'run over' by the regular Cup Series drivers.

One being questioned on how these drivers would fare in Sunday's race, Keselowski replied:

"To get run over, They are just going to get run over by another driver because we’ve gotten to this spot where wrecking, yeah, it’s cool. And we don’t see these guys again, and so what does it matter if you wreck them?"

Kimi Raikkonen made his NASCAR Cup debut on the road course at Watkins Glen. In his debut outing, Raikkonen showed strong pace before he was run off on a restart, crashing into a tire barrier.

NASCAR @NASCAR Kimi Räikkönen's day is over at @WGI after this incident on Lap 46. Kimi Räikkönen's day is over at @WGI after this incident on Lap 46. https://t.co/TwfEBjlrRQ

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA is expected to be a caution-filled race given the history at the track.

Brad Keselowski off to a strong start in his 2023 campaign

Brad Keselowski is coming off a strong weekend in Atlanta where he missed the race win on the last lap. Keselowski secured his best finish in the first five races as he finished second behind Joey Logano.

The #6 RFK Racing driver has been one of the most consistent drivers on the grid, finishing in the top 10 on all five occasions since the season began. The 39-year-old occupies fifth place in the drivers' standings, scoring 160 points.

Entering his second season as a team owner, Brad Keselowski is proud of the team's performance. Teammate Chris Buescher has also contributed to the team's results. Keselowski hopes to have both cars in the playoffs, given the promising start to the season.

