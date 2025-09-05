“You just hope to make it there”: Ryan Blaney gets candid on the track that ‘worries’ him the most in NASCAR playoffs

Ryan Blaney has shared that Talladega Superspeedway is the one playoff track he is most worried about. The three-time Lincoln superspeedway winner is hoping not to repeat last season's mishap and 'make it there' this year.During his latest interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Blaney commented on his performance on playoff tracks.&quot;I mean, I think historically, like we've had good runs at the playoff tracks. I mean, but you never know what's going to happen, right? You can miss it one weekend and be behind the eight ball,&quot; Ryan Blaney said.While the No. 12 Team Penske Ford driver has had great results at Talladega, he is worried about the unpredictability of the 2.66-mile tri-oval.&quot;The one that worries me the most, I mean, I think everybody's going to say like Talladega, right. Just because it's the Speedway and you never know what's going to happen. ... You hope to make it there, right. You hope to make it to the round eight and then you just go tackle that weekend and see where you're at after Vegas and go understand the job you got to do,&quot; Blaney added.Blaney's latest and third win at the superspeedway came in 2023 after he edged out William Byron by just 0.012 seconds in a photo finish. However, the last season presented challenges. Blaney was involved in a Stage 2 crash and retired early in the race. He ended up with a 39th-place finish. The 31-year-old also crashed out during the spring race at Talladega this season and finished in 37th place.Blaney is ranked seventh with two wins following the first Cup playoff race at Darlington last weekend. The Talladega weekend has moved to the Round of 8 this year and there are five weeks to go till the YellaWood 500 on October 19.Ryan Blaney reveals his contentious opinion about NASCAR crown jewel racesDuring the same SiriusXM NASCAR Radio interview, Ryan Blaney shared his list of NASCAR's &quot;Crown Jewel&quot; races. His off beat ranking placed the 'Great American Race' in third place, which has stirred discussion among fans and analysts.Blaney put the Coca-Cola 600 at the top, followed by the Southern 500 and the Daytona 500. He also added the Brickyard 400 in fourth place.&quot;To me, I feel like it's Coke 600, Darlington, Daytona, then Indy,&quot; Ryan Blaney said.Blaney explained that the longest Cup race of 600 miles (Coca-Cola 600) and the Southern 500 are both mentally and physically demanding, which made them rank above the Daytona 500 in his list.