"You just like the drama": Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife Amy playfully calls out his confrontational habits

Amy Earnhardt, the wife of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently touched on the latter's habits during a confrontation or argument. During a conversation on their newly launched show, Bless Your 'Hardt, the couple spoke about the idea of them having disagreements.

Dale Jr. mentioned that from his end, there were concerns about the podcast in a scenario of if they had a disagreement and they had to record a conversation for the show.

"There's some concerns from my end about the podcast, not really exposing something but if we do have a disagreement and it's Thursday morning, we gotta sit down and have a show." said the American driver.

Trending

In response, Amy claimed that they might have to 'hash it out' on the show. She opened up on their respective behaviors when they have a disagreement, which is to ignore each other.

"We can go for a week without talking to each other even with the kids and the whole thing in the house," Amy said. [5:20]

Having said that, Junior claimed that their current way of dealing with conflicts is better than what they used to do. Amy revealed that now there are no raised voices or drama or arguments. She claimed that 'in a playful way', she and Dale Jr. have been arguuing ever since they've met.

"I feel like you really like to argue. You like to clown, debate, argue and poke at everyone around you," she remarked. [5:55]

In his defence, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said that he simply likes to joke and be a 'smartass', to which his wife claimed that it creates arguments. Junior said that he doesn't want to win arguments, to which she replied:

"I think you just like the drama." [6:09]

Amy Earnhardt reveals she has come to expect Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s tendencies in disagreements

Further speaking about Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s habit of arguing, Amy Earnhardt deemed it a part of her husband's personality. She revealed that in their time together, she has learned to 'see that coming' and not respond.

Amy mentioned that's how they've got to a point where if they have an argument, she can simply 'peace out' and be patient.

"I will just wait till one of us breaks and it's usually me because you can be silent for a long, long time. It's pretty impressive," she claimed. [6:40]

This prompted Dale Earnhardt Jr. to defend their current way of dealing with disagreements as something better than 'arguing continuously back and forth.' He said that it may not be the perfect resolution, which led Amy to say that their disagreements are generally 'pretty damn stupid'.

Junior added that their new podcast might hold them accountable, to which Amy said that it might help them both 'grow up a little bit'.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback