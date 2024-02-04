“You know I beat your favorite driver again right?”: Denny Hamlin sends NASCAR fans into frenzy with comments post-Busch Light win

Denny Hamlin ruffled some feathers after his Busch Light Clash victory after he sent out a daring post-race message to NASCAR fans.

As the 2024 NASCAR campaign kicked off at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with the Busch Light Clash race, racing fans carried the same hostility they had maintained over the course of the 2023 season towards Denny Hamlin.

The Joe Gibbs Racing superstar's polarizing demeanor last season garnered a chorus of boos from fans across numerous venues he raced at. Hamlin himself relishes playing the bad guy, a fact which was evident once again as he raced to victory in the season's first non-points race in California.

While the eleventh-hour rescheduling of the race to a day earlier than it's original schedule might have caught some fans off-guard, Denny Hamlin was prepared nonetheless. The 43-year-old secured pole position earlier on Saturday, and after maintaining the lead for a significant portion, was back to the front of the pack with ten laps to go.

Hamlin was jubilant as he raced to the chequered flag. Once out of his JGR No. 11 Toyota Camry, the Florida native sent out a provocative message, as he said to FOX Sports' Jamie Little:

"You know I beat your favorite driver again right?"

The iconic arena echoed with boos following Hamlin's first few words. The Joe Gibbs Racing stalwart added fuel to the fire, saying:

"If your favorite driver didn't even make the race, I'm not really sure it's a huge deal. There's only one winner that comes out of this weekend."

Denny Hamlin elabortes on his Busch Light Clash victory

Hamlin's win at the Coliseum on Saturday was the fourth of his career. Reflecting on the victory and the race, Hamlin told FOX Sports:

"We knew that this race was going to fatigue it a little bit. Adrenalin is such a factor. Like last year even though it was really, really bad, adrenalin once you get in the car, it's a lot different.

Looking ahead, Hamlin emphasized the importance of arriving to the season-opening race in Daytona in peak condition. He stated:

"Overall, it feels better than I thought it would, considering how far you have to crank the wheel at this race track. But the race is just short enough to fatigue it a little bit, so when I get to Daytona, I'll be nice and strong."

After a picture-perfect start to his 18th NASCAR Cup Series campaign, Denny Hamlin moves forward as his quest for his elusive Cup title continues.