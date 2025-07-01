“You leave your fate up to other people”: NASCAR insider fires warning signs for Bubba Wallace’s fading 2025 playoff hopes

For the second straight week, Bubba Wallace failed to finish inside the top 20. On the heels of crashing out and posting a 36th-place finish at Pocono, the driver of the #23 was mired back in traffic on Saturday night at EchoPark Speedway, leading to a 22nd-place effort.

Ad

With eight races remaining in the regular season, Wallace finds himself as the last driver above the Cup Series playoff cut line by 23 points. Jordan Bianchi, a motorsports insider for The Athletic, weighed in on Wallace's season to this point in a recent episode of "The Teardown." While Bianchi believes Wallace has been fast throughout 2025, he's starting to go the wrong direction at the wrong time.

"If you look at a guy like Bubba Wallace and his season and the direction its going, they've had speed, but they don't have the results to show for it and they're going in the wrong direction," Jordan Bianchi said. (14:26 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Bianchi went on to note that the 23XI Racing driver was in a similar position last season where he was on the brink of making the playoffs. However, after drivers like Harrison Burton and Chase Briscoe won the last two regular-season races, they both clinched spots in the playoffs after being below the cut line. This ultimately left Wallace out of the playoffs despite being above the cutoff for much of the regular season.

Ad

Bianchi ended by warning Wallace and other drivers that while they might have a solid season and post quality results, winning is the only way to guarantee a spot in the playoffs. Therefore, having "good seasons" won't mean anything.

"It doesn't matter. It just doesn't matter. You can have a good year and you can point everything, but if you cannot find a way to win a race, you leave your fate up to other people," Jordan Bianchi said. (15:01 onwards)

Ad

Ad

Bubba Wallace's team 23XI Racing plugs fan appearance in Chicago

NASCAR: Cup Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

This Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at the Chicago street course will be the 19th race of the 2025 season. For fans who come out to the race, they could get the opportunity to meet 23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace, according to the team's social media.

Ad

23XI Racing's social media team encouraged their followers to come see Wallace on Sunday at the Air Force display in the fan zone. According to the graphic, Wallace will be there from 10:15 to 10:35 a.m. CST, with the first 75 fans arriving getting a wristband. Here's what the team wrote via X:

"Come see Bubba in Chicago ✈️ @USAFRecruiting"

Expand Tweet

Bubba Wallace currently sits 13th in the Cup Series points standings. The driver of the #23 has recorded three top fives and an average finish of 19.4 through 18 races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Breeden John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.



John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.



Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.