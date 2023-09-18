Martin Truex Jr. recently mourned the death of his former girlfriend Sherry Pollex, who died after a valiant battle against ovarian cancer for almost a decade. The NASCAR fraternity also mourned the loss of Pollex, who was a source of inspiration to many.

Truex Jr. and Pollex were in a long-time relationship having been together for the last 17 years. Their relationship had stood the test of time as they supported one another through thick and thin. They had also celebrated various milestones before splitting up earlier in January 2023, for reasons unknown to the public.

The #19 Joe Gibbs Racing driver released a statement on social media remembering his former partner, that read:

“From the very minute of her diagnosis, Sherry was determined to not only fight ovarian cancer with everything she had, but also make a difference in the lives of others battling this terrible disease.

“Sherry’s passion for making a difference in the lives of others was inspiring to everyone. Through her tireless charity work for so many years, her legacy will live well beyond our lifetimes and continue to help countless families who are battling ovarian and childhood cancer. I would like to extend my deepest condolences to her entire family, who have shown incredible strength and resilience throughout her battle.”

It's very rare for Martin Truex Jr. to release public statements, but he did so earlier this year when he announced his separation with Sherry Pollex. He had shared a short statement announcing the end of his relationship with his long-time girlfriend and pleaded for privacy in the matter.

After Pollex passed away on September 17, there was an outpour of condolences from the NASCAR community. When Truex Jr. released his statement, some questioned the reason behind their split months before her death.

One user of X(Twitter) wrote:

"Yet you left her so near the end. I used to respect you, Martin, but you showed your true colors."

Here are a few other reactions to Truex Jr. statement:

Meanwhile, some sympathized with Truex Jr. for the recent devastating news:

Exploring Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex's relationship timeline

Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex have been one of NASCAR's most popular couples over the last decade and a half. The couple had gone through various ups and downs in their time together in the last 17 years.

The origin of their love story is still unknown, but the couple made their first appearance together when they celebrated Truex Jr.'s second Xfinity title in 2005. Their relationship blossomed as Pollex was also present when her beau won his first Cup Series race two years later.

Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex celebrated various milestones over the years, as he went on to win his first NASCAR Cup Series title in 2017. Along with success, the couple went through tough times as Pollex was diagnosed with cancer in 2014.

At the age of 35, Sherry Pollex was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer. She courageously fought the dreaded disease for the last nine years until she passed away on September 17, 2023, months after her split with Martin Truex Jr.