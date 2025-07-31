“You’ll still see me, I ain't going anywhere”: Josh Williams vows to stay in NASCAR after immediate release from Kaulig Racing 

Josh Williams rued an 'unfortunate' end to his stint at Kaulig Racing but remained optimistic about a comeback. The 31-year-old admitted that it's 'super hard' to find a ride and described motorsports as the 'toughest' sport to stay in.On Wednesday, July 30, Kaulig Racing shared news of Williams' departure, effective immediately. Driving the #11 Chevrolet, Williams struggled to find his footing this season, finishing only twice in the top 10 after 21 starts, while posting four DNFs that further set him back.His best result came from a sixth-place finish at Charlotte, followed by a seventh at Rockingham Speedway. Williams has been Kaulig's driver since 2024, and after 240 career Xfinity starts, the Florida native is without a seat to close out the season.Reflecting upon the same, Williams spoke to SiriusXM NASCAR radio and said,&quot;Sometimes things work and sometimes things don't, so were just, you know, we're in that situation where things don't, but you know, really like those guys over there and super grateful for the opportunity. But you know, just looking forward to the future. They can't get rid of me yet.&quot;&quot;I mean, this is motor sports and things change a lot. I think motorsports is one of the toughest sports. I mean there's not a lot of rides available and you know, it's super hard to, you know, to stay in this business. So you know it's unfortunate, you know, right here at the end of the year. But you'll still see me. I ain't going anywhere,&quot; Josh Williams added.Josh Williams is currently ranked 19th in the driver's standings with 376 points. He previously faced an early exit from the Las Vegas race due to 'lingering effects from an illness.'Carson Hocevar is set to replace Josh Williams at IowaKaulig Racing shared that the team will see a rotation of drivers running Josh Williams's #11 car, and Carson Hocevar is the first name to turn up on the list. The Spire Motorsports driver will make his second Xfinity Series start at Iowa Speedway.Brakehard reported on the update through an X post, writing,&quot;🚨 Carson Hocevar is listed as the driver of the #11 car for Kaulig Racing at Iowa&quot;Carson Hocevar named to replace Josh Williams at Kaulig Racing. Source:@x/BrakeHardBlogHocevar has shown impressive pace in his sophomore Cup season. He fell short of a win twice but earned the checkered flag in his Truck Series start at Kansas Speedway. His sole Xfinity start this season resulted in a DNF at COTA, marking him dead last in a 38-car field.The Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, August 2nd, at 4:30 PM ET. Fans can watch the 250-lap event on CW Sports or listen to radio updates on SiriusXM.