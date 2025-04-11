"You make life full": Kasey Kahne's partner Amy Long shares heartfelt birthday message with memory-filled post

Former Cup Series driver Kasey Kahne featured in a heartwarming post on Instagram from his partner for his birthday on April 10th. Kahne's partner, Amy Long, took to her social media to share a carousel of images featuring the NASCAR driver with their family in a variety of moments from their past, adding a warm caption to go along with the post. Kahne celebrates his 45th birthday this year.

Long posted images featuring the former Hendrick Motorsports driver doing a host of activities, including attending concerts, playing at the arcade, in his car for a sprint race, spending time with his son Tanner Kahne, and hanging out with his daughter Ana Kahne. The carousel Kahne's wife shared on Instagram also featured pictures from the family's multiple vacations and outings, and was accompanied by the caption:

"Happy birthday to my Sweetheart♥️ You make life fun, exciting, and full! We love you so much"

Tanner Kahne is the child of Kasey Kahne and his longtime girlfriend, Samantha Sheets, and was born in 2015. The couple split three years later, and in 2020, the driver met his now-partner Amy Long. Their daughter, Ana, was born in 2023.

While Kahne retired from racing in 2018, he has spent time since then dirt-racing, participating in midget and sprint categories, and battling it out at various tracks.

Most recently, the former Cup Series driver competed at the Central Arizona Raceway in the High Limit Sprint class, finishing in second place in the feature race that took place at the location on 29th March.

This year, the now 45-year-old has taken part in 10 feature races in the world of dirt-racing, and has scored two Top-fives and three Top 10 finishes driving the #9 Sprint car for his own team, Kasey Kahne Racing.

Kasey Kahne makes a return to NASCAR this month

Kasey Kahne (95) during the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, June 24th, 2018 - Source: Imagn

In January of this year, it was announced that Kasey Kahne would be making his return to racing in the NASCAR National Series for the first time since 2018 when he hops into the #33 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Kahne will be driving in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event, 'North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire', taking place at the Rockingham Speedway this month. This will also be the first time in over a decade that NASCAR will be returning to the track.

As part of the release announcing his return to stock-car racing, Kahne said:

“I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a stock car, especially at a place like Rockingham Speedway. Rockingham has been a special track throughout my career. I remember winning the Truck Series race in 2012 when the sport went back there last, so to be a part of the current return is cool." [via RCR]

The race at the Rockingham Speedway takes place on Saturday, April 19th at 4:00 p.m. ET.

