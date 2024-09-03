"You can't have a massive mistake": Chase Briscoe highlights strategy for first round of playoffs following Darlington win 

NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe drove down victory lane at the regular season finale in the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Following his win, he recently shed light on his game plan for competing in the 2024 playoffs.

Briscoe pilots the #14 Ford for Stewart Haas Racing, competing full-time in the Cup Series. In his career, he has secured 15 wins across all NASCAR divisions, including 11 in the Xfinity Series, and two in both Cup and Truck Series. Moreover, the 29-year-old won the ARCA Racing Series championship in 2016, with six wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 20 starts.

Following his win at Darlington, Chase Briscoe appeared on NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, where he shed light on his strategy for the playoffs while pointing out his mistakes early in the season.

"Our car at Atlanta earlier this year was incredible. That was a race I should have won. I was extremely aggressive and just put myself in a bad spot you know, I was three wide then kind of made myself four-wide, getting into three at the end and wrecked myself so felt like I learned a lot there, just as far as you know just putting myself in better situations right? You know you can't do that in the playoffs," Briscoe said.

"I think for us this first round, we see it time and time again the first round of the NASCAR playoffs, you just cannot eliminate yourself and you know it gets a little tricky with a Super Speedway being in that first round, but at the same time you just cannot have just a massive mistake right? You can't have a 30-something place finish," he added.

The first race in the Round of 16, the Quaker State 400 is slated for 8 September at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Briscoe has the opportunity to make a historic run for the title as this marks the final year of Stewart-Haas Racing in the sport.

"Pretty wild for me": Chase Briscoe sheds light on emotional win at Darlington

Chase Briscoe marked his second Cup Series win in his stint in NASCAR's top division, after dramatically winning the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

An emotional Briscoe shed light on what winning the race meant to him, and what it meant to SHR. He said:

“I really wanted to see Stewart Haas winning their final season, but I really wanted the #14 car to end its final year winning. Just the heritage Haas and for us to be able to do it, and Tony called me. When your hero is telling you how unbelievable of a job you did and how it's one of the coolest things he's ever seen, that's pretty wild for me to hear.”

“I felt the pressure literally when I came off second on pit road, like 50 to go. I had tears in my eyes because I knew it was going to be up to me, and that was all I could ask for.”

Following the end of this campaign, Briscoe will be moving to Joe Gibbs Racing, piloting the #19 Toyota Camry XSE.

