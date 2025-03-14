“You may be the first person to make Schrader blush”: NASCAR fans stir as Kenny Wallace discusses Dale Jr. and Amy’s unheard tale with Ken Schrader

During the latest episode of the podcast "Herm & Schrader," the former NASCAR Cup Series driver and analyst Kenny Wallace discussed an unheard tale of stock car racing legend Dale Jr. and his wife Amy with Ken Schrader. The clip captured Schrader blushing and reflecting on the same; the fans filled the comments with hilarious remarks.

Ad

On the podcast, Kenny Wallace revealed that during the "Bless Your Hardt" show, Amy claimed that Dale Earnhardt Jr. sometimes comes up to her while she's working in the kitchen and feels her from behind. However, when she tries to do the same with him, Earnhardt Jr. turns "beet red."

Reflecting upon the same, Kenny Wallace shared that he had a similar incident with his wife Kim Wallace and asked Kenny Schrader if his wife Ann Schrader also felt him up. This moment made Schrader blush, and he said:

Ad

Trending

"You know, when I committed to this show, I had, I wasn't thinking that this was kind of going to be the subject matter that we were going to be talking about." [01:04]

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans noticed Ken Schrader blushing on the podcast, and a fan commended Kenny Wallace for making Schrader blush. He wrote:

"You may be the first person to make Schrader blush 😂."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another wrote:

"Bless your heart is legit here. 🤣"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some other comments by fans on the incident:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 keepin' it spicey !!!!" stated a fan.

"LMAO...Schrader sitting there thinking.....Are we really fucking talking about this?" commented a Ken Schrader fan.

"Schrader took a gentleman’s tack on that question," wrote an X user.

"Every clip I see of Ken, I just think about Dales crash and just want to hug him. That’s a great man that holds what he saw in your own soul and has never shared it," said a motorsports enthusiast.

Ad

Dale Jr. competed in the Cup Series for nearly two decades. During his 19-year stint in the series, he secured 26 wins, 260 top-ten finishes, and 15 pole positions. He never secured a Cup Series title but bagged two Xfinity Series titles.

When Amy Earnhardt expressed her heartfelt concern for her husband Dale Jr. ahead of her Miami trip

During the latest episode of "Bless Your Hardt" the former two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Jr.'s wife, Amy Earnhardt, revealed how she narrowly missed getting a stomach bug.

Ad

The couple met in 2009 when Dale Jr. hired Amy to renovate his property in North Carolina. They soon began dating and tied the knot on December 31, 2016, at Childress Vineyards in Lexington. Amy and Eanhardt Jr. have been married for nearly a decade and share two daughters: Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine.

During the podcast, Amy revealed that her daughter Nicole Lorraine somehow got a stomach bug. She also claimed that the bug started on Wednesday night before Dale Jr.'s wife left for her trip to Miami.

Ad

"Then every hour after that she had had an episode, so I went to Miami on very little sleep to begin with and praying I didn't take the stomach bug with me, and I didn't, but poor Dale got it, so he got down here and had all the kids and all the things, oh my gosh, and was sick as he could possibly be," concluded Amy Earnhardt. [05:55] (via YouTube)

Continuing further, Dale Earnhardt Jr. mentioned that he spent the next day lying on the couch while his kids watched movies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback