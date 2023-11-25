"You mean a lot to people": Kevin Harvick touches on the lasting impact of his career on NASCAR fans

Even though 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick could not end his final season up to his expectations, he retired as one of the greatest NASCAR Cup Series drivers. Harvick’s legacy will forever be remembered by his fans and NASCAR.

It’s not the wins, titles, or records that define Harvick’s remarkable journey in the sport. Instead, it’s the strong impact that he has had on people's lives and the respect he has earned throughout his career.

During the final season, Kevin Harvick understood what impact he had on his fans rather than just driving the car. During the Dirty Mo Media podcast, former Stewart-Haas Racing drivers looked back to his final season and spoke about what he truly meant to his fans. Harvick said:

“This year was good for me too because it made you remember that there’s way more to what you do than just driving the car. Like you mean a lot to people in ways that is different to pretty much everybody. It’s the stories that come with the person who had fighting cancer or the person who was struggling getting through COVID or it’s the person who sat and watched with their grandpa when you on your first race. Whatever that story is, they all had a story”

He continued:

“And yesterday I flew home commercial, I think, with half the crowd in the airport. But I heard a lot of stories and those people that got the nerve to come up and say something were all from somewhere different, somewhere from Connecticut and somewhere from California and some were from Texas. I wouldn’t have done this year, if it wasn’t for the people, the way that we did it.”

Kevin Harvick’s glorious NASCAR Cup Series career

The 47-year-old Bakersfield, California native made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2001 during the Dura Lube 400 at Rockingham Speedway, filling the seat vacated by NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt's passing in Richard Childress Racing’s #29 Chevrolet.

In a 23-year-old long and glorious career, Kevin Harvick won a total of 60 Cup races, which includes crown jewel victories in the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. In addition to that, he has won two NASCAR Xfinity Series titles in 2001 and 2006 and has 47 career wins in the Xfinity Series. He also has 14 career wins and 62 top-10 finishes in NASCAR's third-tier series.