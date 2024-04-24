“You can't measure his influence”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. talks about $3,200,000,000 team owner’s invaluable contribution to NASCAR 

Xfinity Series star and JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. has opined on the 23XI Racing boss Michael Jordan's beyond-measure contribution to the high-octane sport.

The recently wrapped GEICO 500 was dominated by Jordan's co-owned venture 23XI Racing where #45 Toyota Camry driver Tyler Reddick emerged victorious after race leader Michael McDowell spun out during the final round of the 188-lap run.

Jordan is renowned for being a 6x NBA champion, having a billion-dollar Air Jordan collaboration with Nike, an ardent golf fan, and whatnot. In 2021, the NBA legend, with a current net worth of a staggering $3.2 billion (via Forbes), and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin birthed a new North Carolina-based outfit that has been fielding two Toyotas across the Cup Series calendar.

Jordan carved up a particular position for himself by dominating basketball for 15 seasons, and his effect can be felt all around the globe. According to Dale Earnhardt Jr., MJ's influence is driving NASCAR to places it hasn't gone before. Earnhardt recently laid open the latter's contribution on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, saying (via X):

"You're seeing NASCAR being talked about in other places that we traditionally don't go and old places we used to go. [It's] because of Michael Jordan. The influence that he has, you can't measure it."

"We all talked about that for the last couple of years right, how important it is, but now we're realizing that value," he added."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says "add another stage" to combat the fuel issues with the NextGen cars

The NextGen car has been devised by keeping in mind the bodily modifications of the vehicle rather than fully realizing the immense horsepower potential in high-octane engines.

Moreover, fuel-saving tactics in Cup Series races have been prioritized over hard racing lately because of which the drivers aren't left with much thrust to push their ride to contend among the rivals.

In order to battle the fuel problems, Dale Earnhardt Jr. suggested adding another stage to the race rather than cutting short the distance and robbing the entertainment of it. He said (via Dirty Mo Media on X):

"You want the guys to not have to worry about fuel mileage, run as hard as they can to the end of the stage without having to pit. So just add another stage, don't take away racing, don't shorten [it]."

