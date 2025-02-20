"You might fit perfectly in my car": Todd Gilliland responds to $35M worth Michael Waltrip's proposal to join Team FRM for a ride

Front Row Motorsports driver Todd Gilliland took to social media to reply to Michael Waltrip's proposal. Waltrip, worth $35 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth) shared an Instagram story after learning that his team's former longtime sponsor Aarons is returning to NASCAR and joked if he could get a ride at FRM with Aarons backing him. Gilliland reshared Waltrip's story, telling him he might fit in the No. 34 Ford Mustang.

FRM recently announced the return of Aarons, a former longtime sponsor for Michael Waltrip Racing, as the sponsor for Todd Gilliland in the upcoming Ambetter Health 400 race in Atlanta. Aarons will also be the primary sponsor for Zane Smith in multiple races throughout the season.

"Hey Aarons, welcome back to NASCAR, and congratulations on getting Todd (Gilliland) and (Zane Smith) to drive the dream machine. Hey, I have an idea, I still got my helmet. You think I can get a ride," Waltrip said via his IG story.

Gilliland replied:

"You might fit perfectly in my car... @mwr55."

Screengrab of Todd Gilliland's Instagram Story replying to Michael Waltrip (@toddgilliland_ via Instagram)

Waltrip, a two-time Daytona 500 winner, questioned in a follow-up IG story:

"So you're saying there's a chance?!"

Screengrab of Michael Waltrip following up with Todd Gilliland (@mwr55 via Instagram)

FRM announced the partnership with Aarons with an Instagram post revealing the new liveries for the No. 34 Ford of Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Ford of Zane Smith. The caption read:

"The dream machine is back. @aarons will be the primary sponsor for @toddgilliland_ this weekend in @atlmotorspdwy, and will be the primary sponsor for @zanesmith for multiple Cup series races."

Aarons was Michael Waltrip Racing's primary sponsor and stayed with the team for 15 years. However, the lease-to-own retail brand left the sport in 2017 and is now making a surprise return.

Michael Waltrip congratulates Dale Jr. on his first Cup outing

Michael Waltrip recently took to social media to celebrate a major milestone for his former teammate, Dale Earnhardt Jr. JR Motorsports, a NXS team co-owned by Dale Jr., recently made its NASCAR Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 with driver Justin Allgaier behind the wheel.

Allgaier secured a ninth-place finish in the Great American Race after qualifying his No. 40 Traveller Whiskey Chevrolet during the duels on Friday night. A top-10 finish on debut marked a successful Cup Series outing for JRM.

Waltrip, who now works as a FOX NASCAR broadcaster, shared a photo on X of himself interviewing Dale Jr. during FOX’s "Grid Walk" segment before the Daytona 500. Along with the picture, he wrote a heartfelt message for his former teammate:

“Your smiles were fun to see my friend. Congrats on a great @DAYTONA 500 week @DaleJr @JRMotorsports.”

Dale Jr. and Waltrip were teammates at Dale Earnhardt Inc., a team started by seven-time Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt Sr.

