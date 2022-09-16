"You need to be the best version of yourself" - William Byron wants to avoid jeopardizing his 2022 NASCAR Cup Series chances

William Byron will pilot his #24 Hendrick Motorsport Acronis CamaroZL1 for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Byron will be heading to the track for the round of 16 elimination race. The 2022 season marks the fourth consecutive appearance in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

William Byron sits 2nd in the playoff standings with 48 points above the cutline. In the recently concluded playoff races, he has performed very well, whereas in Darlington, he started in 3rd place and managed to finish in 8th place. At Kansas, #24 started at 9th place and finished in impressive 6th place.

William Byron spoke to the media on how he will continue the momentum through the final race of the round of 16. The Hendrick Motorsports driver highlighted that so far he's had two good races in the first round. The best thing to do is to limit the damage and mistakes in the first round since something is changing in the tracks this year. In his statement, Byron said:

“I think we need just one more solid, smooth race to say that we’ve turned things around from the summer. We’ve had two good races so far to open this round. It’s really about continuing to limit the damage and mistakes in the first round especially with how a lot of things are different this year.”

Bryon continued to argue that

“The competition seems to fluctuate more at different style tracks. It’s more about racing your own race and not the competition. You need to be the best version of yourself and can’t overthink too much. It’s race the way we know how and definitely not do anything too crazy right now to jeopardize that. We just need to make sure we continue to have all the little details buttoned up so we don’t cost us our own race and we’ll advance on.”

William Byron's chief crew was in support of his statement. He explained that the race at Bristol is unknown as the Next Gen cars are yet to race on the concrete surface track. However, he is confident as they have a good starting point.

High chances of William Byron taking the victory at Bristol Motor Speedway

With two playoff races complete and one to go in the round of 16 of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff, William Byron is above the cut-off with 48 points. His sixth-place finish at Kansas Speedway added 16 points on the elimination line.

With a good record and on a short track, the 24-year-old has a high chance of taking the victory at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bryon has led most laps this season with a 671 lead, trailing only behind his teammate Chase Elliott, who has led 719.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver has trended on his side as the Cup Series moves to its fourth paved short track in the 2022 season. He has 133 points from the three previously paved short track races this year. He has one win and four top-five finishes in the last five short track races this season, with a 334 lap lead.

William Byron just needs eight points (and most likely not even that) at Bristol to advance to the next round. He sums up his position after a sixth-place day at Kansas:

William Byron will advance to the round of 12 if he scores at least 8 points in Saturday night's race at Bristol, regardless of what the other playoff drivers do. Catch the Cup race on USA Network at 7.30 pm ET on Saturday

