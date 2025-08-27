“You do need to limit”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. delivers a crystal clear response to Austin Hill’s JRM dig

On the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download podcast on YouTube, former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his views on helping his Chevy teammate, Austin Hill. During the episode, Earnhardt Jr. also shared his thoughts on Hill's remark about JR Motorsports after the Xfinity Series race at Daytona.Hill secured a spot among the top-five drivers and began the 100-lap race held on Friday, August 22, 2025, from P4. He maintained his spot and completed stages one and two in the same fourth place. However, during the final restart of the race, the Richard Childress Racing driver started on the front row but quickly fell back after getting involved in a race-ending crash and finished in P25.Austin Hill is no stranger to the Daytona International Speedway and has secured three wins and two pole positions at the track. Reflecting on those stats, Dale Earnhardt Jr. stated:&quot;With all due respect to Austin Hill. He's got the best track record in the XFINITY series at Daytona, Talladega. I tell my guys, I'm like, &quot;Listen, if you want to run second, help Austin Hill. He’s f***ing hard to get around.&quot; [00:00 onwards]Following the disappointing finish at Daytona, Austin Hill called out Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports and stated:&quot;We never have the JRM cars help us. Doesn't matter if they're Chevy alliance or not. They don't help us at all. They'd rather work with a Toyota or Ford than us. We already know that our backs are against the wall with the JRM cars.&quot; (via Motorsports.com)JR Motorsports co-owner responded to the comment and stated:&quot;The quote right here, 'we never have the JRM cars help us. We really know that our backs are against the wall with the JM cars.' I would agree with that. Your chances of winning the race go up when you don't help... It isn't so much personal as it is, that guy's the one guy that's gonna be the toughest to be at that racetrack. And so you do need to limit how much you help him.&quot;Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s co-owned #88 JR Motorsports team fields four full-time entries in the Xfinity Series, with all of them ranking within the top 10 in the driver's standings. “Every fan of NASCAR is going to feel like a winner”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. got candid about the change of venue of the 2026 All-Star raceEarlier this month, on August 20, 2025, NASCAR announced the schedule for the 2026 Cup Series season with two changes. Following that, the two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his views on the 2026 Cup Series season.The next year's Cup Series season will begin with the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, February 1, 2026. This will be followed by the first points-paying race of the season, the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, scheduled for February 15. However, the governing body changed the destination of the All-Star race from North Wilkesboro Speedway to Dover Motor Speedway for the next season.The major change will make the North Wilkesboro Speedway race a points-paying race. Following the same, Dale Earnhardt Jr. couldn't hold his excitement and stated:&quot;The big news for me on the 2026 @NASCAR schedule is @NWBSpeedway getting a points race! I can't wait to call 400 laps of night racing there on July 19. It's massive for the surrounding community, and every fan of NASCAR is going to feel like a winner next July.&quot;Additionally, the sanctioning body also introduced two off weeks during the regular season for 2026. The first week is scheduled to follow the Martinsville Speedway race on March 29, and the second week will be held after the Indianapolis Motor Speedway race on July 26, 2026.