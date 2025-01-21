“You have to pick the flaws you’re okay having”: Brad Keselowski delivers blunt message on NASCAR’s “flawed” format

NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski recently expressed critical views on the Cup Series playoff format, which has faced growing scrutiny. The system, designed to emphasize drama and competition, came under fire after Penske drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano secured their respective titles.

Joey Logano's 2024 NASCAR Cup Series title sparked debate due to his historically low statistics for a champion. With an average finish of 17.1—the worst ever for a title winner—his success has raised concerns about the fairness of the playoff format, which allowed him to secure the championship despite inconsistent performance throughout the season.

RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski feels that the current format 'has some flaws' and then further expressed the need for a change. (via Dirty Mo Media)

"The current format in my opinion has some flaws, you have to pick the flaws you're okay with having. So that's the conversation, what flaws are we okay with having with whatever system," [49:22 onwards]

Keselowski then gave the example of other National sports that follow a playoff format, and how it has evolved with time. After that, he said:

"From a NASCAR perspective, you know the format has taken a radical shift. It went from the original format which was all-season long, every race matters you know. 25th at Pocono in June might decide the championship. You don't know until you get to the end, to Well, one race in Phoenix, there's a champion you're like whoa," [50:25]

The RFK Racing driver then shared what he valued."

"What I value is something that's engaging to watch and brings our fans. There is an aspect of it(in the current format), I don't fully agree with how we got there and where we're at[...] I would probably make some significant changes if it was my decision to make so that's probably my best answer" he added

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski delivered a strong performance in the 2024 season, highlighted by a victory at the Goodyear 400 that secured his playoff spot.

Despite being eliminated in the Round of 16, Keselowski notched nine top-five and 14 top-ten finishes across 36 races, achieving a season-average finish surpassing champion Joey Logano.

RFK Racing announces a “crucial” move for Ryan Preece’s first Cup Series season under Brad Keselowski's banner

Former SHR driver Ryan Preece prepares for his debut season with RFK Racing, driving the #60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. The seven-year NASCAR veteran has four career wins across the Xfinity and Truck Series.

Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing recently appointed Derrick Finley as Preece's crew chief in the #60 Ford. Finley, who brings experience working at Front Row Motorsports and Michael Waltrip Racing, has worked with drivers like Michael McDowell and Justin Marks. Keselowski commended Finley’s expertise in the team’s official announcement.

“We’re thrilled to have Derrick lead the No. 60 team,” said RFK driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski. “His experience and technical knowledge of the sport will play a crucial role in the initial development and growth of the No. 60 team.”

The NASCAR Cup Series returns in less than three weeks with the preseason Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. Fans can catch the live broadcast on February 2nd at 8:00 PM ET via FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

