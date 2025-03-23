“You're dead to me”: Connor Zilisch’s father Jim issues a playful response against son’s best friend after he reveals his wish of Florida losing

Connor Zilisch’s father Jim Zilisch recently shared a hilarious response to his Connor’s friend posting a picture wishing bad luck to the Florida Gators during their NCAA basketball game against UConn Huskies so that Connor could get off the phone.

Connor Zilisch is currently signed as a developmental driver for Trackhouse Racing. He is currently competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series while driving the #88 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. He transitioned to sports car racing from Karting in 2021 and made a name for himself by winning prestigious endurance races like 24 Hours at Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring.

Meanwhile, during the NCAA Tournament game between Florida Gators and UConn Huskies, Connor Zilisch was seen supporting the Florida team and his friend posted a picture of him watching and not taking his eyes off it on X. Jesse Love Jr., his friend, captioned the post,

"Can not wait for florida to lose a game so bro will stop staring at his phone. Has not looked up since we sat down."

Connor Zilisch’s father Jim Zilisch had a hilarious response to his friend's post:

"You're dead to me."

In his debut season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Zilisch made an immediate impact by winning his first race at Watkins Glen International in September 2024 shortly after turning 18. In 2025, he followed it up with another victory at Circuit of the Americas in March 2025.

Connor Zilisch reacts to his pit road penalty during Xfinity Homestead race

Connor Zilisch recently faced a challenging race at Homestead-Miami Speedway due to a pit road penalty. The penalty occurred when crew members went over the wall too soon during a pit stop on lap 149, resulting in Zilisch dropping a lap down and spoiling his chances of a strong finish. Despite starting second, Zilisch ultimately finished 12th in the race.

Zilisch revealed his frustration after the race at Homestead-Miami. He said via Frontstretch on X,

"We weren't fantastic but we had a good enough car to inside top five, I think."

"Frustrated to have four weeks in a row to have something happen on the pit road, which is frustrating, and some of them have been me. We all got to take accountability and clean it up"

"We had such a good car on a long run that those last two runs in the final stages, we're able to make up a lot of speed and get to the front. After 20, 30 laps into our run, we were really fast. Frustrated we couldn't show a little more but excited for next week."

Looking ahead, Zilisch remains optimistic and is focused on addressing the pit road inconsistencies.

