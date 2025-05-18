“You’re such a fantastic boy”: Kyle Busch pens heartwarming note on son Brexton’s birthday

Kyle Busch wished his son, Brexton Busch, on his 10th birthday with a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, May 18. The NASCAR legend called his son a 'fantastic boy' and termed him the 'best son' anyone could hope for.

Brexton was born to the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and his wife Samantha Sarcinella in 2015, the same year when Kyle won his first championship. Brexton is one of the most rapidly ascending drivers around the grassroots. He began his racing career at the age of five and within a month of secured his first win in the Beginner Box Stock division.

By age nine, Brexton had already amassed over 100 victories across multiple disciplines, including Bandoleros, junior sprint cars, outlaw karts and micros. His 2024 campaign was particularly prolific, with him earning 48 wins, 126 top-tens and 107 top-five finishes along with championships at INEX Citrus County Winter Nationals and KKM Challenge Jr. Sprint. In 2025, he captured the Tulsa Shootout Jr. Sprint Championship, earning his first Golden Driller trophy, a coveted prize in grassroots racing.

In his birthday post, Kyle Busch called Brexton adventurous and said his personality brings happiness to his family and friends. He wrote:

"Happy 10th Birthday to my amazing son @brextonbusch! I can hardly believe you’re already hitting this milestone—double digits, wow! You’re such a fantastic boy, a stellar racecar driver, an adventurous fisher/hunter, and the best brother and son anyone could hope for. Your joy and personality brings happiness to all of us. I love you so much, and I can’t wait to celebrate you today! Here’s to another year of fun and amazing adventures!"

Kyle “Rowdy” Busch is one of the most accomplished and dynamic drivers in NASCAR history. He began his national series career in 2003 and quickly established his med as a force in all three premier national series. Currently driving the #8 for Richard Childress Racing, Busch is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and holds the distinction of being the all-time wins leader in both the Xfinity Series and Truck Series.

Kyle Busch speaks out about his unique find at North Wilkesboro ahead of All-Star Race

Kyle Busch shared insights about his experience at North Wilkesboro Speedway after competing in the Truck Series Window World 250 ahead of the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race.

Busch explained that he entered the Truck Series race to get a better feel for the track before the All-Star event, but discovered that the racing lines between the two vehicles were notably different. In the truck, he found himself running a much higher line, right up against the wall in the corner, while in the Cup car, the preferred line was a lane lower. Speaking to NASCAR journalist Peter Stratta, Kyle Busch said:

"It's funny because the truck line that I was running was super high; enter right up on the wall, get it to the wall in the middle of the corner, and then the cup car was, was, a lane, lower, you know, so just different between the two vehicles. So, what I learned in the truck race didn't do a whole lot," he explained [00:05].

As a result, Kyle Busch concluded that what he learned in the truck did not translate to the Cup car, making his unique approach from the Truck Series "not viable" for the All-Star Race itself.

