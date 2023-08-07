“You’re a fascist" "You hate freedom of expression” - NASCAR fans bash the reporter who broke Noah Gragson's news 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by his team, Legacy Motor Club, over a social media post. They replaced him with Josh Berry for the upcoming Cup Series races.

NASCAR issued a statement confirming the reason for Gragson's suspension. The young driver was suspended for liking an Instagram post mocking George Floyd's murder in 2020.

The rookie after his suspension issued an apology to the public.

"I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media, I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple," Noah Gragson posted on Twitter.

Shortly after this news broke out through multiple sources, one particular article caught NASCAR fans' attention. Fans immediately started to bash the reporter responsible for publishing an article over Gragson liking a meme.

Here are some of the reactions:

❤️‍🔥RNcat❤️‍🔥 @RNcat50 @danielmcfadin Admit it. You’re a fascist. You would have gladly snitched on the Anne Franks of the world. You people are disgusting.

HorBull @HorBull you hate freedom of expression Dan? You’re cancelled see how easy it is. @danielmcfadin You made a big mistakeyou hate freedom of expression Dan? You’re cancelledsee how easy it is.

Legalman @UScrimeReview @danielmcfadin people like you are really pathetic.

Jim Muessig @JimMuessig @danielmcfadin Can’t believe someone liked a meme. In America of all places. You got him!!

Happy Floridian 🌞🏝🐋 @HappyFloridian2 @danielmcfadin A "big mistake?" For liking a meme? What is wrong with you?

democrat no more @WalkFromDems @danielmcfadin You think you’re the good guy, but you aren’t.

D. Mathews @_DMath @danielmcfadin Try doing some REAL journalism... This is beyond pathetic...

Gragson was suspended just before Saturday's practice session at the Michigan Speedway. However, Legacy Motor hasn't stated the time span of Gragson's suspension.

Josh Berry set to replace Noah Gragson at Michigan

Josh Berry will replace Noah Gragson for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan. The USA-born driver races full-time in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports, where he currently ranks sixth in the standings.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo 250 - Qualifying

He competed in eight Cup races as a reserve for Hendrick Motorsports earlier this season, standing in for injured Chase Elliott for five races and Alex Bowman for three races and finishing one top-five and three top-10.

Josh Berry will drive for Stewart-Hass Racing from the 2024 season where he will be replacing Kevin Harvick who is set to retire at the end of the 2023 season.