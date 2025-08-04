“You’re going to end up winning some”: Chase Briscoe breaks down his string of near-misses after another solid day in Iowa 

Chase Briscoe recently bagged a third runner-up finish in his last four starts for Joe Gibbs Racing. The No. 19 Toyota driver fell short again for a chance to win his second race of the year at the Iowa Corn 350 race at Iowa Speedway.

Despite being in his maiden season with JGR, Briscoe has shown his outstanding capability in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 30-year-old has already won a race at Pocono Raceway, which confirmed his spot in the 2025 playoffs.

While Briscoe bagged his sixth pole position at the recently concluded Iowa race, he failed yet again to turn things in his favor in the main event. Reflecting on his past weekend, the Indiana native spoke about his near-misses, notably, Sonoma [lost to Shane van Gisbergen] and Dover Motor Speedway [lost to Denny Hamlin]. He said:

"I don’t know. Sonoma we were just – nobody had anything for SVG , and then Dover I definitely felt like I could have eventually won that one if I was a little more aggressive, and then today I felt like I was kind of the second best there at the end. It just kind of died there at the end of the run."

At the end of the season's 23rd race, Chase Briscoe lost to William Byron on a fuel-saving tactic. Nevertheless, the No. 19 exuded confidence for the remainder of the season and stated:

"I don’t know, we’ve been in position enough, running second like that, you’re going to end up winning some of them. It just hasn’t went our way the last three or four of them, so hopefully next week it’ll be that way."

Chase Briscoe opens up on "finally" being able to show his capability

Chase Briscoe after winning Sonoma Cup race - Source: Imagn

After Stewart-Haas Racing's sudden shutdown, Chase Briscoe landed a race with Joe Gibbs' outfit and replaced now-retired Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 machine. This became a major turning point for Briscoe, and he is now under the wing of one of the top NASCAR organizations.

As Briscoe approaches the post-season, he once admitted to finally being able to show his capabilities, running with the No. 19 team in NASCAR's premier division.

In a conversation via Frontstretch after the Sonoma race, Chase Briscoe was asked about his maiden year with JGR. He said [3:17 onwards]:

"I feel like I get overlooked a lot of the time, but I hopefully will be able to kind of earn the respect of a lot of guys, not, you know, not even not all the drivers, but it's everybody, you know, like I was capable of doing it.

"This #19 car finally lets me kind of show what I feel like I'm capable of. And it's just so fun to drive fast race cars."

As things stand, Briscoe ranks eighth in the overall points table. He will return to action for the Go Bowling at The Glen event at Watkins Glen International on August 10 at 2 pm ET.

