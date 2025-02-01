"You're going to see some fireworks": NASCAR Insiders expecting 'a slam-bam thing' with the Clash at Bowman Gray 

Last year, NASCAR announced its return to Bowman Gray stadium as the venue for the Clash in 2025. For the last three seasons, the season-opening exhibition race had been held at the LA Coliseum, before which it took place at Daytona International Speedway.

But after the Coliseum, NASCAR decided to bring it's season-opener to the iconic 'Madhouse' which hadn't hosted a Cup race since 1971.

This was a subject of conversation on the recent episode of The Teardown podcast. Speaking about NASCAR returning to Bowman Gray for the Clash, the podcast's co-host Jeff Gluck mentioned that based on what some drivers have said about expected racing product, it won't be that dissimilar to the LA Coliseum experience.

He touched on how drivers also said that passing would be 'way more challenging' and drivers will have to get 'even more physical' to get the bottom lane. Gluck added:

"You're going to see guys putting each other in the wall. Apparently, it's going to be a show. They feel like it is. That's honestly what NASCAR could use." [5:20]

Adding to his co-host's point, Jordan Bianchi said that he expects drivers rooting their rivals out of the way to make a pass on the bottom at Bowman Gray. He remarked that the racetrack seemed narrower than the one in Coliseum, which would make it difficult for drivers to overtake for position.

Further sharing his thoughts on Bowman Gray, Bianchi said:

"I think it's going to be a slam-bam thing. I think you're going to have move people. I think it's going to be physical. I think it's going to come down to the last few laps. And the question is, what is somebody going to do to win the race? In the big picture does it matter? Is it worth angrying everybody to win a race that's an exhibition and doesn't count? I don't know but I think you're going to see some fireworks." [5:50]

He claimed that the racing product and the show may not be what is expected out of Bowman Gray.

But there will be some 'hurt feelings' after the Clash upon NASCAR's return to the iconic venue as per Bianchi.

Austin Cindric and Ryan Preece share their takes on NASCAR returning back to its roots at Bowman Gray

Team Penske's Austin Cindric recently claimed that NASCAR feels like 'at home' in Bowman Gray. He remarked that racing in downtown Los Angeles didn't infuse his mind with visuals of short-track racing, something not the case about racing in Winston-Salem, which is 'a lot closer' to short-track racing.

"I do think the fan base is very passionate at that place and will definitely appreciate having Cup cars there, maybe more than anywhere else. I can't wait to see that. I can't wait to see the turnout," Cindric said via ESPN.

Ryan Preece of RFK Racing also remarked on the importance of winning a Cup race at Bowman Gray Stadium. He said that looking back on the names of past-winners at the venue, the idea of adding one's own name to the list is a motivating factor.

He claimed that it was at Bowman Gray where NASCAR was 'pretty much born'. So racing at that venue in a Cup car would be 'pretty special', as per Ryan Preece.

