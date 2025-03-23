"You're gonna get a penalty": Josh Berry delivers absolutely clear verdict on JGR's 'unique' blunder

Josh Berry has delivered a clear verdict on Joe Gibbs Racing's Las Vegas disaster, commenting on whether Wood Brothers Racing could opt for the 'unique' strategy if the situation forces them. This came after NASCAR reiterated its rules regarding pitting in another driver's box stemmed from Christopher Bell stopping on Briscoe's box for service.

Ad

Bell already had a shunted weekend due to the unapproved throttle body adjustments resulting in a rear-of-the-field start, and the pitstop under caution only added to his misery. His left front tire changer couldn't tighten the wheel before the #20 Camry exited the box. As a result, a frantic communication ensued between the #20 crew, forcing Bell to stop on the #19 driver's box to address the issue.

Though JGR saved a two-race suspension for its crew, Bell was sent to resume in the rear for violating the rulebook. That said, when asked if he'd do the same in Miami, Josh Berry said he 'thinks so' but iterated that such a move is sure to extract a penalty, irrespective of whether it's a green flag or yellow.

Ad

Trending

“I would think so. We haven’t had any specific conversation about it, but generally I feel like NASCAR kind of clarified the rules and what the expectations are, and I feel like the biggest thing is we want to keep the wheels on these race cars...if someone was in that situation, you’re still gonna get a penalty. Whether it’s under yellow or green, you’re gonna get a penalty," Berry said via Speedway Digest.

Ad

The Las Vegas winner added that the 'biggest' thing would be to get support from the driver's crew on whose pit box the car landed and return the favor in the future.

"I feel like most of us could probably stop in most people’s boxes and they would help us out. The biggest thing is you hope if you’re in that situation somebody would help you, and you will return the favor...it’s just a unique scenario and honestly it was a pretty heads-up move from the 20 team," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

NASCAR clarified that competition adjustments in another driver's pit box could amount to a lap(s) penalty, while tightening a loose wheel, removing the fuel can, and other safety adjustments would attract a flag status penalty.

Josh Berry makes his feelings clear after losing the pole to Alex Bowman

Josh Berry has shown remarkable performances in the races he managed to complete this season. The Wood Brothers Racing driver suffered from the brunt of two back-to-back DNFs, at the Daytona International Speedway and the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Ad

However, Berry's dominant form hasn't gone unnoticed since his surge from a 35th-place start to a 26th-place finish at the Circuit of The Americas. He qualified fourth and secured a P4 finish in Phoneix only to showcase a better performance at the following Las Vegas Motor Speedway race, claiming his career-first Cup win.

Though Berry couldn't outduel Alex Bowman's blistering fast lap at the Homestead-Miami Speedway, he propelled his #21 WBR Ford to a season-best qualifying result, P2. Thus, the Tennessee native praised his team despite missing the highly-coveted pole.

Ad

“I'm so happy with everyone on the 21 team. They're making me look good right now. We've got really good cars. The car's been really solid," Josh Berry said.

Josh Berry's Las Vegas win guaranteed his playoff spot and the WBR driver will begin the Miami race ranked 13th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback