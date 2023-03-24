“You’re gonna get punched in the face”: Kyle Busch sends clear warning to other drivers trying to intentionally wreck his race

Veteran driver Kyle Busch is concerned about the sloppy state of racing in NASCAR. The #8 driver has been vocal about the issue as the younger generation of drivers aren't afraid to intentionally wreck others.

Busch is fed up and tired of addressing the issue. While he has tried preaching racing etiquette to younger drivers, he has a solution if someone wrecks him on Sunday. The 37-year-old has warned his fellow drivers of the aftermath of a collision, saying:

"I’ve tried to talk to guys. They don’t listen. So, I’ve lost interest in talking to them. When you intentionally drive over somebody because they made a move on you or something that you didn’t like, then, you know, you’re gonna get punched in the face afterwards."

In the wake of recent events, Kyle Busch lashed out at the lack of respect for their fellow drivers. He was particularly upset about the incident between Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain in Phoenix. Hamlin intentionally wrecked Chastain on the last lap, taking out both of them.

Busch, who has spent two decades racing in NASCAR's premier series, is one of the few drivers to have gone wheel-to-wheel against both legends of the sport and the younger generation. He feels that the drivers no longer respect the etiquette that the previous generation of drivers drove with.

Speaking to the media at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Busch said:

"We have completely lost any sense of respect in the garage area between drivers. That’s where the problem lies. Nobody gives two (expletive) about anybody else and it’s just a problem where everybody takes advantage of everybody as much as they can."

The two-time cup champion named several Hall of Famers who policed the garage to make sure all drivers followed the etiquette. He said:

"We’re all selfish, granted. But there was an etiquette that did live here. Mark started it, Tony really lived by it, I think Jeff lived by it. It did exist."

Heading into the first road course race of the season at the Circuit of the Americas, drivers might not change their styles. However, they will have to think twice before bumping into the #8 car of Richard Childress Racing.

Kyle Busch enters dirt late model race

Kyle Busch has taken on the challenge of late model racing entering the Kyle Larson Late Model Challenge at Volunteer Speedway. Busch has confirmed his participation in the $20,000-to-win dirt late model race in Bulls Gap, Tennesee.

The event is organized by Cup Series regular driver Kyle Larson, who will also race alongside Busch and the best dirt race drivers in America. Larson first organized the race in 2022 with the goal of attracting NASCAR's celebrated drivers to dirt late-model racing.

Kyle Busch will pilot the #76B dirt late model, a car prepared by Brandon Overton and Wells Motorsports.

