2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano was one of the many drivers featured in Netflix's hugely anticipated docuseries surrounding stock car racing as a sport. Following in the footsteps of many major league sports as well as motorsports series from around the world, the recently released show has given fans of NASCAR a sneak peek into their favorite drivers' lives.

Covering the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Netflix was seen showcasing Team Penske driver Joey Logano and his struggles during the postseason at Bristol Motor Speedway. While fans watched what Netflix had to cover around Logano as he was eliminated from the playoffs at the 'Last Great Coliseum', the perspective of the person who is on camera is seldom heard.

However, Joey Logano recently spoke about the filming crew following him as he got out of his car and into his hauler. He told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"I'm walking back to the hauler and these cameras are still there and I'm obviously mad because my season's over, right? I'm pissed off. All I want to do is tell them to shut these cameras off, I've had enough. But I know if I say something that's the clip they want. I'm walking back trying to stay calm."

He added:

"I walk up into the hauler they follow me into the hauler, I'm starting to get undressed and at that point, I'm like 'Okay guys that's going to be the line. You're not gonna watch me get undressed, it's not that type of show.'"

Joey Logano's admission of how he had to draw the line for the Netflix crew on where to stop recording him gives NASCAR fans a different perspective on how drivers might feel during high-pressure scenarios in the sport.

Joey Logano's odds of winning the 2024 Daytona 500

Former Daytona 500 champion and Team Penske driver Joey Logano heads into the 2024 regular season of racing after an impressive P4 finish during last weekend's exhibition-style Busch Light Clash.

The #22 Ford Mustang driver will be looking to repeat his performance from 2015 at Daytona International Speedway, hoping to kick off the points-paying season in style. Having won the prestigious race before, Logano's odds of winning the 2024 edition of the event stand at +1200 according to Hard Rock Bet.

The event goes live on Sunday (February 18), 2024 at 2:30 pm ET.