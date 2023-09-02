“You’re not gonna win every year”: Rick Hendrick addresses Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman failing to make the NASCAR playoffs

2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman have found themselves on the outside looking in at the 2023 NASCAR Playoffs.

For the first time in their careers, the two Cup Series drivers failed to secure a spot in the championship hunt. How does team owner Rick Hendrick feel about this setback?

In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Hendrick offered insight into the situation and his expectations for the future. Emphasizing the importance of finishing the season on a high note, Hendrick said:

"Momentum is a thing you gotta have. If you can finish a year on a high note, you can win races and compete there all the way, all four cars, be competitive at the end of the year, you're pumped up. You know you've got the right combination to roll into next year."

Acknowledging the reality of motorsports, Hendrick offered a grounded perspective on the situation:

"You're not gonna win every year, you're gonna be disappointed, but the best you can ask for is to be competitive, is to show up every week, and people know that's the car you gotta beat."

Rick Hendrick on the future of Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman

The Hendrick Motorsports co-owner's focus on maintaining momentum and competitiveness is evident as he discussed the path forward for Elliott and Bowman:

"To me, our most important thing right now is to see Alex (Bowman) and Chase (Elliott) run well," he explained. "Chase and Alex are focused on the owner's championship now, and that gives them a carrot to go after, and we want momentum on the #48."

Rick Hendrick understands that setbacks are part of the sport, and he believes in the team's ability to bounce back:

"So, that's our goal, and sometimes we fall behind, and we don't know why." he admitted.

In a sport where timing and consistency are critical, Hendrick stressed the importance of maintaining a competitive edge throughout the season:

"This sport is a sport of momentum too, and you have to shrug off if you had an issue and come back and perform the next week."

Hendrick's vision for Chase Elliott and the team is clear: sustained competitiveness and excellence. He said:

"To me, you don't wanna go there all season with a car that's not competitive. Because then you start asking yourself all kinds of questions."

With a commitment to success, Hendrick outlined his aspiration for the Hendrick Motorsports drivers, including Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott, who have been unsuccessful in making it to the Cup Series playoffs:

"Our goal is to have all four of them super competitive in the last 10 races."

While the 2023 season may not have gone as planned for Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, Rick Hendrick remains steadfast in his belief in their abilities and his team's potential.