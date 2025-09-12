"You're just hauling a**": Kyle Larson breaks down the challenge of traffic at Bristol 

Kyle Larson explained how one needs to be quick on their feet to overcome lapped traffic under short-15-second laps at Bristol Motor Speedway. He also noted that drivers often experiment with 'different angles' when they're dealing with handling issues at the high-banked oval.

Larson has reigned supreme in his last two outings at the half-mile concrete. With 873 laps led, the Hendrick Motorsports driver won both races in dominant fashion. This year, notably, he lead an impressive 411 out of 500 laps and the result marked his third win at the track.

However, running up front at Bristol isn't always smooth sailing. The short track often forces the leader to deal with lapped traffic, which start as soon as P10 in the running order.

Reflecting upon the same, Larson spoke to NASCAR reporter Mamba Smith in an episode of NASCAR's Inside the Race.

"If your car is not handling right, you know, if you're too tight, you know, then you're trying to create different angles or different speeds and different points and it becomes just really difficult. Same if you're too loose, too. I mean, it's not a fun place to be kind of bouncing on your right rear through one and two and just being sharp and on the edge of you losing grip," he said. [6:05 onwards]

"And then you're also turning whatever it is 15-second lap times around there. So, you know, you're hauling ass and and you're just having to process quickly," he added.

Kyle Larson enters the final race of the Round of 12 ranked third in the playoff standings. He's 60 points to the good and is the only HMS driver among the top-4.

Kyle Larson updates about future weekend sweep attempts

This year, Kyle Larson attempted a three-race sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway. He won in both Xfinity and the Cup Series, but fell short in the Truck Series race with a runner-up placing. It was his second weekend sweep attempt after Miami, where he similarly won in the Cup and Truck races, but failed in the Xfinity outing. Kyle Busch remains the only driver to successfully pull off the full weekend sweep.

When asked if he'd plans for another attempt, Larson had this to say (via aforementioned source)

"I mean I would love to, right? But you don't to do it as often as guys used to in the past...it's also not something that I'm like, you know, it's not at the top of my goals, I guess, either."

Kyle Larson went on to attempt the Indy-Charlotte double earlier this year. However, Larson had a frustrating Memorial Day weekend and ended up with a DNF on both races, leaving Tony Stewart's record intact.

