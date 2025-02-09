"You're literally someone's everything": Justin Allgaier's wife Ashley shares heartfelt message about motherhood

Ashley Allgaier, the wife of 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier, recently shared a motherhood post on her official Instagram account. On Saturday (February 8), Ashley, who is a mother of two daughters, took to Instagram to share heartfelt message about motherhood, emphasizing the unconditional love and significance of a mother’s role in a child’s life.

Justin Allgaier and his wife Ashley are proud parents of two daughters, Harper and Willow. Harper is 11 years old, whereas Willow is just three years old.

Justin Allgaier's wife Ashley shared a relatable motherhood post from @hermomindset’s Instagram account. The post reflects on the profound impact of motherhood, and the quote reads:

“You are not just a mom. You are literally someone's everything. When they think of love, they think of you. When they're afraid, they'll crave your presence. No matter what life throws at them, you will always and forever be their person. Their mom. Their world.”

Here’s the screenshot of Ashley’s Instagram story:

Ashley Allgaier Insta story

Justin Allgaier and his wife Ashley are one of the sweetest couples in NASCAR. They tied the knot in 2006.

Justin Allgaier appreciates wife Ashley’s efforts behind his NASCAR success after winning the 2024 Xfinity Series title

The 38-year-old Springfield, Illinois, native won his maiden NASCAR Xfinity Series title in his 14th full-time Xfinity season. He came close to the title multiple times, but in 2024 he finally ended his Xfinity title drought after finishing second in the season finale after beating championship contenders Austin Hill, AJ Allmendinger, and Cole Custer.

During the 2024 NASCAR Awards Ceremony, Justin Allgaier reveals how his wife Ashley has been a support system in his NASCAR success. He stated that her wife has never been behind him but always beside him.

“So for me, I'm gonna say beside every great man there's an even better woman. And she's been that for me. She's never been behind me. She's always stood side by side with me and gone toe to toe with me a few times. But I think that for me, I think it's understated what she does outside the race track,” Allgaier said (via Frontstretch).

In his 15-year Xfinity career, he has made 471 appearances and won 25 wins in the series.

Allgaier is heading into his 10th season behind the wheel of the #7 Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt Jr.-co-owned NASCAR Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports.

Catch the defending Xfinity champion in action when the 2025 season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15.

