“You’re too much in your bubble”- Fans react to NASCAR insider claiming Bob Pockrass to be more popular than half the IndyCar drivers

The NASCAR fanbase has taken aim at the NASCAR insider who has claimed Bob Pockrass is more renowned in the realm of motorsports than the majority of the IndyCar racers.

IndyCar is the highest form of open-wheel racing in the United States of America, and many renowned IndyCar figures like Conor Daly, Chuck Stevenson, and Johnny Rutherford, among others have ventured into NASCAR.

IndyCar is quite popular among US fans, but NASCAR insider Brett Griffin believes that renowned motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass has arguably more popularity than a big chunk of the present IndyCar drivers.

Griffin shared his opinion on his X (formerly Twitter) account, following which the NASCAR community poured in a mixed bag of reactions:

"I may catch a lot of shit from y’all for saying this but to add on to my DBC comments….Bob Pockrass is more famous than half the current Indy car drivers. Fair?, wrote Griffin."

One fan took a jibe at the spotter for not properly analyzing the facts before making claims, writing:

"Not a chance. You’re too much in your bubble."

A few other fans shared a mutual belief and commented:

Here are a few reactions who supported Brett Griffin's claims:

Christopher Bell unravels his dismal start to the season during a post-race interview with Bob Pockrass

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won the recently concluded Shriners Children's 500, his first win of the 2024 season. After leading 50 out of 312 laps at the 1-mile Phoenix Raceway, Bell cemented his place at the top of the leaderboard.

Following his enthralling 312-mile run in Arizona, the #20 Toyota driver was seen detailing his saddening start to the season to Bob Pockrass. The same was shared by the former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"That was just sad...I suck at trying to stay upbeat after a run of bad races. You know Atlanta was farthest from my fault but it's still a 34th place finish, then we got a 33rd place finish last week [Pennzoil 400], so I was pretty sad."

Bell added:

"I tried not to affect my driving, and we showed up on Friday [March 8], had a bunch of pace and a really good practice, so I was feeling a lot better."

