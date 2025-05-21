"You’re simply the best": Lyda Moore shares heartfelt note hours after Kurt Busch's NASCAR Hall of Fame induction

Kurt Busch was recently named as an inductee into the prestigious NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2026. The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion was accompanied by fellow former drivers Harry Grant and Ray Hendrick. Busch is the only former Cup Series champion to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

After a rigorous voting process by the NASCAR Hall of Fame voting panel, Busch was selected for NASCAR's highest honor. The ceremony honoring the Hall of Fame class of 2026 will be conducted at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina on January 23, 2026.

Amid this, Busch's girlfriend, Lyda Moore, penned an emotional and heartfelt note for his incredible achievement through an Instagram post.

What a night! I couldn’t be more proud of you for this well-deserved and amazing achievement of being inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame! As I always tell you…you’re simply the best" Moore captioned her Instagram post.

The couple sparked interest among the fans when they stepped out together. They have been seen together on numerous occasions, including races, sporting events and trips together. The couple has been active in posting to each other on their social media handles regularly for a while now. Moore has been a significant part of Busch's post-retirement life. She is a medical aesthetician and laser technician in Arizona.

Kurt Busch competed in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2000 to 2022, but had to unfortunately retire from all forms of racing due to injuries caused by a crash during the 2022 Pocono race. Busch has 34 career wins, 28 pole positions and 339 top 10 finishes to his name in the NASCAR Cup Series.

"I was in race mode," says Kurt Busch after Hall of Fame announcement

NASCAR former champion Kurt Busch admits he was nervous before his name was announced at the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction. Busch's name was revealed last after Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick.

"I felt like it was race mode. I had to put the emotional blinders on. For me, as just a blue-collar kid out of Vegas, I never would have imagined this. We were a family where it was just a hobby. It’s like a hobby to race, you know. It was just fun to go to the track as father and son," Busch said after the announcement to the media (via GP Fans).

The 46-year-old further highlighted the sacrifices made by his dad and reflected upon his journey in the sport. He expressed how fast time changed for him, remembering his first qualifying session in Jack Roush’s Cup car lined up next to Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jeff Gordon.

The veteran driver will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame's newest class on January 23, 2026. This will indeed be a proud and emotional moment for the champion driver and his loved ones.

