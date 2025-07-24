“You can't take him out of the mix”: NASCAR veteran makes a bold statement for Denny Hamlin’s maiden Cup Series title chase 

On the latest episode of the Herm &amp; Schrader podcast, NASCAR insiders Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader expressed their views on Denny Hamlin after his fourth win of the season. The duo pointed out that, whether &quot;love him or hate him,&quot; Hamlin gets things done on the track.The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has secured 58 wins in 706 starts in his NASCAR Cup Series career. Four of those wins came this season at Martinsville Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Michigan International Speedway, and Dover Motor Speedway. However, despite such records and a solid run this season, Hamlin has never won a Cup Series championship title and aims to secure one in the 2025 season.Reflecting on the same, Ken Schrader expressed his views on Denny Hamlin's performance and said [00:14 onwards]:&quot;I've not always been a huge supporter of Denny. It just aggravated me that he could not run a race and go down pit road every time, every race and not get a penalty. Oh, pit road speed. But one thing that he can do, he's always been able to do, and he can still do, is win races. He cleanly screwed them guys over that kept trying to pass him.&quot; &quot;Another thing he hasn't done yet but he can do is win a championship can't take him out of the mix. He wanted with just a whole lot of talent and experience, and just guilt, he just he drove that car,&quot; he added.Denny Hamlin ranks fourth in the Cup Series points table with 663 points. He has secured four wins, 11 top-10 finishes, and ten top-five finishes with one pole position in 20 starts this season.&quot;Toughest line to walk&quot;: Denny Hamlin got candid about the intense battle with his teammate Chase Briscoe at DoverJoe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin secured his 58th win of his career at Dover Motor Speedway last Sunday, July 20. However, his win was not easy to come by as he had an intense battle with his teammate, Chase Briscoe, in the final stage of the race.Recalling the moment, Hamlin expressed his views on the same during a post-race interview with Cup Scene on YouTube. He said [01:04 onwards]:&quot;Yeah, that's the toughest, it's the toughest line to walk truthfully because if it is someone else, you don't mind running them up in the fuzz, right? If it's a teammate, you gotta sit down, you gotta see that guy tomorrow afternoon. So it's just a little different in that aspect.&quot; &quot;But you know, when we went back, right before we went back, Chris and I were walking back to our cars, and I said, &quot;Just don't wipe me out.&quot; I was just, you know, I was afraid with him on, you know, we got old tires. I don't know what the grip level of the track is. I just didn't want JGR to clean itself out and then, you know, somebody else win it,&quot; Hamlin added.Denny Hamlin is set to compete in the Championship Round—Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, aiming for his 59th career win on Sunday, July 27.