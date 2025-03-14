“You had two choices”: Kenny Wallace recalls hilarious Dale Sr. anectode related to Dick Trickle’s ‘gonna wreck’ story

Kenny Wallace and Ken Schrader recalled two stories of NASCAR Legends, Dale Earnhardt Senior and Dick Trickle. On the Herm and Ken podcast, Wallace and Schrader talked about the legends bumping them and how they reacted to it afterward.

Schrader, a four-time race winner in the NASCAR Cup series, retold an incident on his show when Dick Trickle “bumped him” and left him with two choices.

"He said, no, no, no, I did not wreck you. No. I bumped you. Now, you had to make the decision whether you were going to save it or if you were going to wreck, and you decided to wreck," Schrader told Wallace during the podcast.

To this the NASCAR Icon, Wallace told a hilarious similar story involving an inebriated Dale Earnhardt Sr. where the “Intimidator” had bumped him during a race.

"Senior was in an ASA car, and we go into turn one, and he knocked the hell out of me. After the race is over, Minnesota State Fair, ASA, he's drinking beer, and he puts his arm around me. He goes, boy, I'm proud of you. He said, you had two choices. You could either save it or wreck it. You decided to save it," Wallace recalled.

With a career spanning over 25 years (from his debut in 1988 to his retirement in 2015), Wallace competed in more than 300 races in the NASCAR Cup Series and marked six top-five and 27 top-ten finishes. After retirement, the former driver got involved in broadcasting and hosted his show “Coffee with Kenny”.

Kenny Wallace's prediction proven right after Carl Edwards opened up on NASCAR departure

Kenny Wallace, on his "Coffee with Kenny" show, affirmed his past prediction that Carl Edwards retired from NASCAR with a "broken heart," a sentiment seemingly validated by Edwards' recent discussion on the Dale Jr. Download podcast with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"So basically, back in those days, Carl did not believe in God," Wallace said (05:50 onwards). "And I'm going to say this in a happy way. Okay, I'm smiling, right? If anybody was ever going to be a preacher right now, it should be Carl Edwards. Did you listen to him at the NASCAR Hall of Fame? His speech was so clear. He was so well spoken."

"And I said here's why Carl Edwards quit. I said Carl Edwards quit NASCAR with a broken heart. I was right. Holy moly. Took three years to figure it out, but the interview last night proved me right. I'm not bragging on myself. I'm just saying wow. I was right," Wallace added (08:45 onwards).

Wallace highlighted Edwards' openness about receiving "signs" to leave racing during the Homestead-Miami weekend, further fueling Wallace's assertion that Edwards' decision wasn't solely based on logical factors.

