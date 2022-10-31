"You've got to go" - When Dale Earnhardt Jr. quickly let Aric Almirola move to Petty GMS

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is a successful NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner, along with being a former Cup Series driver in his past life. The 48-year-old, who has seen the sport from many different angles and positions, is one of the few people who understand the natural progression that takes place in any form of motorsport. Drivers are sought out through the masses, through the hierarchy of every major genre of motorsport in the world.

Just like F2 is to F1, the NASCAR Xfinity Series exists as a feeder into the Cup Series, where things get serious with the highest stakes and eyeballs involved. JR Motorsports, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team in the Xfinity Series, seem to understand and take pride in their situation as the feeder into the highest echelon of the sport. Eanrhardt Jr. himself has been through the ranks of a driver and understands what the natural progression of the sport needs to be like.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. looked back at how Aric Almirola, currently driving for Stewart-Haas Racing in the 2022 Cup Series season, made the switch from the junior feeder series after driving for the Mooresville, North Carolina-based racing outfit. He said:

“I was in the foyer of my house when Aric Almirola called me. He said, ‘I got some tough news.’ He said, ‘Richard Petty has called me to see …' (cutting Almirola off) You’ve got to go.’ I didn’t even let him finish his sentence, that’s it. That’s what we do this for.”

The current NBC Sports analyst is certainly the right person for the job when it comes to overall love and passion for the sport.

Petty GMS signs crew chief from Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team for Noah Gragson's Cup Series debut next year

Luke Lambert, who is serving as the current crew chief for the #9 team at JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, is all set to make the switch to the Cup Series next year with Noah Gragson and Petty GMS. A veteran member of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team, Lambert became the third team member from JR Motorsports to switch to Petty GMS.

Joey Cohen, the Director of Competition and Racing for Petty GMS, elaborated on the newest team member acquisition and said:

“Hiring Luke was the right choice for us when it came to finding a crew chief for Noah. The chemistry and success they have had this year in the Xfinity Series is one that can’t be replicated, and we know with the right resources and tools, that success can carry over to the Cup Series next year.”

NASCAR will go live from Phoenix Raceway next weekend for the final race of the 2022 Cup Series season.

