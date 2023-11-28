"You’ve got to be good at all of them": Joey Logano shares his view about additional road-course circuit in 2024 NASCAR playoffs

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has expressed his views regarding the changes made to the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano stated that he had no issues with having one more road course race in the playoffs. Watkins Glen International Road Course race has been moved to playoffs for 2024 season after being running in regular season from 1992 to 2003.

The #22 Ford driver, who had achieved success at all different tracks since his rookie season said winning NASCAR championship is about showcasing drivers’ skills in all types of tracks whether its’ superspeedway, short track, or road course.

Ahead of the new season, Joey Logano has shared his thoughts on NASCAR’s decision to change up their schedule for the 2024 season.

“Adding another road course, that’s okay. That’s alright. You know, I mean, part of winning a NASCAR championship is you have to be good at all the race tracks, whether it’s a super-speedway or a road course or a half-mile or a mile-and-a-half, or whatever comes at you. You’ve got to be good at all of them if you’re going to win. So it definitely has that in the playoffs,” Logano said as quoted by On3.com.

“The speedway racing changes in the playoffs too, because there’s just different, there’s different agendas out there, than what there is when you’re not in the playoffs,” Logano added.

“For a playoff team in the playoffs, the win is huge” – Joey Logano

The Team Penske driver feels that playoffs’ superspeedway races do not have the same result as similar races in the regular season. Speaking about the flow of speedway races during playoffs, Logano said:

“For every team, a win is huge in the regular season. For a playoff team in the playoffs, the win is huge. If you’re not in the playoffs, it’s not as big of a deal. It’s just not. So when you go to those races, the alliances and who works together and all that, it’s weighted towards the playoff guy. I think that takes something away from speedway racing.”

Joey Logano will look to bounce back in the upcoming 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season after having a disappointing performance in 2023 season. He scored only one win and made an early playoff exit in his title defense season.