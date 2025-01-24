"You've got to make it funner": When Dale Earnhardt Jr. pitched alternate Daytona 500 qualifying framework in 2010

In a 2010 interview, Dale Earnhardt Jr. opened up about what he would want to change in NASCAR if he were in charge. While initially claiming he didn't have specific alterations in mind, he later emphasized a fan-centric approach.

Earnhardt Jr. said he would return to having lunchtime starts for races, emphasizing that they are so "f***in hardcore about it." He further explained:

"Everything we do needs to be geared toward making the sport more accessible to the fans – the rules of the sport, how the race plays itself out, how people qualify into the races – everything needs to be as easy to understand as possible."

Earnhardt Jr. then mentioned the complicated qualifying process for the Daytona 500, adding that while he'd been in NASCAR for years, even he didn't know "what the f**k's going on" in the qualifying races.

To solve that issue, Dale Earnhardt Jr. proposed having three qualifying races, two of which would be for the 36 drivers, and one for those who have to race their way in.

"It would make it easier to understand how a car makes it into the Daytona 500 and make qualifying more understandable for every race weekend. And I think it makes it funner to watch – you've got to make it funner to be involved as a fan," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

Earnhardt Jr. mentioned that with the three qualifying races model, the drivers and sponsors will get more exposure, and fans will get "more bang for their buck."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. believed NASCAR needed to follow NFL's example to boost TV ratings

Continuing his take on what he'd improve in NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt Jr. pointed to the example of NFL and fantasy football. The former DEI driver emphasized that the NFL was achieving record numbers in TV ratings at that time with around 20 million people playing fantasy football.

Earnhardt Jr. argued that fantasy football affects television ratings for the better. As such, he believed NASCAR needs its own "solid fantasy platform."

"I don't know what it is now, but obviously it's not effective enough to improve ratings. I mean, think about it: If 20 million people are fantasy football guys, they're home clicking from game to game to game. They're going to watch the 1 o'clock, they're going to watch the 4 o'clock, they're going to watch the 8 p.m. game. They're going to watch on Thursday – because they've got a guy," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

Earnhardt Jr. claimed that fantasy football had a "tremendous effect" on the NFL's TV ratings because a fan was tuning in for four games a week instead of one of his favorite teams.

