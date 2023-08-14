“You wonder why you’re booed everywhere”: NASCAR fans react to Denny Hamlin ‘taking the L’ after Michael McDowell beats Chase Elliott in Indy

Michael McDowell has proved Denny Hamlin wrong after winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Denny Hamlin appeared to be quite certain in one of his podcast appearances that Chase Elliott would easily score the 40 points that would have qualified him for the playoffs.

Given that there are still four races left and that Chase Elliott excels on road courses, this forecast was not at all unrealistic.

Michael McDowell accepted this bet and just proved Hamlin wrong. During the post-race interview when the Twitter exchange was mentioned, McDowell said (via Kelly Crandall):

“Yeah, so I’ll be honest, I don’t get on there a lot, and I typically don’t let things bother me much, and it’s not that it bothered me, but what he put out there was just inaccurate.”

After the post-race interview was released, Hamlin took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of the Twitter exchange with the caption, "Took two L's today."

Fans immediately responded to this tweet and gave their honest reactions:

Additionally, he said that all he was considering were reliable facts and that he never intended to criticize Chase Elliott. Although Chase Elliott excels on road courses, he confirmed that what Hamlin claimed on Twitter was untrue.

Denny Hamlin made a bold move to win stage 2 at Indianapolis

In order to defeat Michael McDowell and Daniel Suárez and win Stage 2, Denny Hamlin executed a risky pit strategy that involves almost no pit stops. As they neared Hamlin and a similarly unpredictable Brad Keselowski in the final round of turns, McDowell passed Suárez.

Suárez's brave move earlier in the stage seemed to give him the ultimate race lead. Suárez passed McDowell by almost five car lengths as both drivers came to a halt on lap 17, courtesy of an aggressive pit entry. He was able to exit the pit road before McDowell after the first round of green-flag stops, which allowed him to overtake McDowell and seize the lead in the race.