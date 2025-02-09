Young’s Xfinity Series driver Anthony Alfredo sets the record straight on his role at Hendrick Motorsports

2025 is about to get really busy for Anthony Alfredo. He will drive full-time for Young’s Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and compete in this year’s Daytona 500 under the banner of Beard Motorsports.

But that’s not all as he will also show up for his day job as a sim driver for Hendrick Motorsports, a championship-winning team operating in the Cup Series. He’s been doing this for over two years now.

When asked more about his role at the winningest Chevy team by journalist Bob Pockrass, the 25-year-old speedster said,

“I do that every day during the week and run thousands of laps at every track that the series is going to. Obviously gets me a lot of valuable track time but more importantly, helps them elevate their Cup program and continue to be the dominant company and team that they are in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Trending

Later, Pockrass posted the interview on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the following caption:

“Anthony Alfredo is attempting the Daytona 500 for Beard Motorsports and also runs full time in Xfinity for Young's Motorsports. But his day job? Simulator driver for Hendrick Motorsports.”

Expand Tweet

In 2023, Hendrick Motorsports bagged its 300th series win at the hands of William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevy Camaro. Known for fielding legendary drivers like Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson in the past, the North Carolina-based outfit today backs four drivers, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, and Byron.

“Pretty much all the time”- Anthony Alfredo recalls meeting Hendrick Motorsports aces

The entire team at Hendrick Motorsports meets each day on their corporate campus in Concord. This means Anthony Alfredo gets to meet the four Cup Series standouts on a daily basis.

Pockrass was curious about what Alfredo’s encounter with the big four usually looks like. Anthony Alfredo smiled and said,

“I'm there pretty much all the time so I usually run into them here and there. It means a lot hearing them appreciate the hard work that the sim team and I have been putting in for all four of those groups.”

“Obviously, they have different goals (but) for us, we're kind of the neutral party who just wants to see all four of them in the playoff and the final four,” Alfredo explained. (00:36)

All four drivers will run the Daytona 500 alongside Alfredo. The iconic 500-miler is scheduled for February 16, a day after Alfredo runs his first Xfinity Series race of the year at Daytona International Speedway.

The crown jewel race will be televised on FOX from 2:30 pm ET onwards. The Xfinity Series opener, on the other hand, will be held on February 15, and stream on CW, 5 pm ET onwards. Fans can listen to live radio updates for both races on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback