“The younger generation is all about crashing before winning”- Kyle Busch takes vicious jibe on new age drivers as he makes a guilty confession

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch has taken aim at the younger drivers for their wreck-filled runs on the asphalt as he reminisced upon his last violent outing.

The fifth race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series calendar is around the corner, scheduled to flag off on Sunday, March 17, at 3.30 PM ET in Bristol, Tennessee. A total of 36 drivers will be fighting for contention at the 500-mile dash at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Among those is two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who's eyeing a promising outcome after clinching only a solitary top-5 so far this season, which came at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Ahead of his 266.5-mile run, the Las Vegas native has opined on how the young budding drivers are resorting to violent wrecks over race wins. Busch took a jibe at the changing dynamics of stock car racing while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show.

“The younger generation is all about crashing before winning, so they tend to just throw it into the corner alongside of you and just wipe you out more times than not. Last week there was a couple of crashes, a couple of guys were pissed off at each other," Busch said.

The 38-year-old then reflected on his last brawl- with Joey Logano, which occurred in the pitlane of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway back in 2017, adding:

"I think the last guy to throw a punch was me so no fights have really happened lately but it probably should, things would get settled a lot quicker.”

Kyle Busch's spotter gives a reality check on Richard Childress Racing's erratic 2024 Cup Series season

After a tough battle of contention, the season-opener Daytona 500 was triumphed by the Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron. Kyle Busch, however, could've clinched the Great American Race victory had he not been a victim of a miserable pitstop.

Ahead of the Bristol run, the RCR driver's spotter Derek Kneeland outlined the fact that the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is at par with the speed but the team needed to improve on their other subpar aspects to ace the future race. He said (via tobychristie.com):

"The speed is there and that’s obviously all you can really ask for. Now we just need to tidy up a few things that we’ve had for issues. I know you mentioned the pit stop things or whatever, but that’s not just them. There are things that I could do better. There are things that the team could do better as a whole."

Busch is currently 11th in the NASCAR Cup Series 2024 Driver's standings.