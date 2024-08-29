"Your dad still owes me $20" - Dale Jr.'s podcast guest Buddy Parrott recalls Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s wild antics

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast guest Buddy Parrott went down memory lane and reflected on Dale Sr.'s dirt racing antics. The former crew chief gave the seven-time Cup Series champion $20 and told him to fulfill one condition if he didn't want to pay back the money. However, the bill is still due today.

Parrott served as a NASCAR crew chief for several drivers. He lent his expertise to the sport for 18 years and amassed 49 wins. After driving in a race at Birmingham International Raceway for Huggins Tire Service, the former crew chief entered the NASCAR scene as a Cup Series tire changer for the same company.

Parrott learned about race cars and race setups from Harry Hyde, whom the former considers his mentor. Moving forward, he started working on dirt cars driven by Hayward Plyler and Dale Earnhardt Sr. and later became a crew chief.

Senior was scheduled for a night race at Starlite Speedway dirt track. However, before that, he was with Parrott and asked if he could lend him $20 for food. Buddy agreed and presented an offer to the 'Intimidator'.

If Dale Sr. doesn't get the crew chief into a "fight" at Starlite, he need not pay back the loaned $20. But as the race ensued, Senior spun out Billy Scott.

Parrott joked to Dale Jr. that his father still owes him $20 and outlined the chaos after Senior wrecked Scott. He said (via Dirty Mo Media on X):

"We're going down the road and he (Dale Sr.) said, 'Birdie, you got any money? I need some money to eat on.' I gave him $20, I think I had 40 bucks maybe and I got to thinking. I said, 'You know, Dale, here's the deal, if you don't get me in a fight tonight, if you don't run over Billy Scott, you don't have to pay me that $20. We're in the race and who does he spin out? Billy Scott...needless to say, your dad still owes me $20".

Check out Buddy Parrott's comments below:

"I didn't know that you had spent time with dad": Dale Earnhardt Jr. tries to connect the dots of his father's relationship with Buddy Parrott

Dale Earnhardt Jr. followed in his father's footsteps and became a dominant driving force during his days. In his decades-long career in NASCAR, Dale Jr. has amassed two consecutive Xfinity Series titles in 1998 and 1999, and collected 24 Xfinity and 26 Cup Series wins.

Though Dale Jr. knows several people who used to work with his father, he wasn't aware that his dad and Buddy Parrott spent time together on the tracks. As a result, Junior tried connecting the dots and said (via Dirty Mo Media):

"I didn't know that you had spent time with dad when he was sort of through that grind of running those dirt tracks around North and South Carolina I know that Robert Gee built that #17 car and Robert Gee Jr. was probably involved in the car a little bit but I never have really been able to hear those type of stories and what those weekends were like".

Dale Jr. added:

"So, your relationship with Robert Gee which probably started with your employment at Harry Hyde's 71 K&K (Insurance) Dodge where Robert Gee also worked, is probably what connected you to dad".

Check out Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s comments below (starting from 27:40):

In the Cup Series, Buddy Parrott was the crew chief for Dale Earnhardt Sr. at the 1976 Dixie 500.

